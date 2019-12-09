In a new video, Hennessey puts its Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator on the dyno to show how much of the 1,000-horsepower (746 kilowatts) output makes it to the ground. You might be surprised by the number.

According to the dyno graph, the Maximus makes 692.1 hp (516.1 kW) and 629.8 pound-feet (853.89 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. This means the drivetrain loss is over 30 percent, which is double the 15 percent that we'd expect to see from the usual rear-wheel-drive performance vehicle. However, the Maximus is using heavy-duty off-road components. The downside of being able to take the extra punishment is sapping more power in the process of going from the engine to the wheels.

To build the Maximus, Hennessey takes the Gladiator and rips out the standard V6 or four-cylinder engine. In its place, the company shoehorns a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 into the bay. Additional tuning takes the powerplant beyond the usual 707-hp (527-kW) output. The many tweaks include revisions to the ECU, wiring harness, radiator, fuel system, and exhaust. The power still runs through an eight-speed automatic.

Even with the huge power, Hennessey intends Maximus buyers to take this rig offroad. The truck rides on an upgraded suspension with a six-inch lift and rolls on 20-inch BF Goodrich tires. For a meaner look, there are custom Maximus front and rear bumpers with a cut-out of the vehicle's name in them. An LED light bar shines the way ahead.

Hennessey intends to build just 24 units of the Maximus, and each of them carries a base price of $200,000. The company began delivering them in July 2019 at a rate of two per month.