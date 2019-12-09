The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife dropped today, and an old star returned – the Ecto-1, the iconic 1959 Cadillac ambulance turned ghost-mobile. The movie, set long after the events of the first two, follows Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mom, and her two kids Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Travis (Finn Wolfhard) as they move into their mysterious grandfather's Oklahoma farmhouse that's filled with odd Ghostbuster relics. Things quickly go awry as ghosts return to terrorize Summerville, leaving the kids to pick over those relics in hopes of saving the town.

One such artifact is the Ecto-1, forgotten in a barn and left under a dirty tarp. The Cadillac is prominently featured in the last 30 seconds of the trailer as Tavis, Phoebe, and their gang of friends chase down ghosts and discover the car's unique features – like the gunner seat. Why are all the Ghostbuster relics stored in a rural barn in Flyover Country? Dr. Egon Spengler, an original Ghostbuster played by the late Harold Ramis, once owned the house.

The return of the Cadillac is a welcomed sight for a franchise that took a hit with the 2016 reboot, warranted or not. The Ecto-1 is a movie icon, sitting up there alongside Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds, the Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit, the DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future and more. The Ecto-1's white body, red fins, and no-ghost logo with all the gadgets and gizmos up top are exciting to see whizzing across the screen once again.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has Jason Reitman behind the camera with his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the first Ghostbusters movie in 1984, producing. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and more. Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters next summer.