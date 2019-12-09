The rear seats are gone. In their place, there's a teak cargo bed with a spare wheel holder.
There's a new generation of the Land Rover Defender getting headlines, but Overfinch continues to give attention to the original. The tuner's latest project is a one-off soft top pickup in a vivid shade of emerald green and a big engine under the hood.
Power receives a major upgrade from a General-Motors-sourced 6.2-liter V8. Overfinch doesn't outline the output, but these engines are famous for their easy tunability. The company also adds a stainless steel exhaust and carbon fiber engine cover. The output runs through an automatic gearbox and part-time four-wheel-drive system.
While the vehicle is still capable of going off-road, Overfinch put a greater emphasis on luxury for this build. Using Defender 90 as the starting point, the company removed the second row's bench seat and replaced it with a teak cargo bed. For keeping things secure, there's a lockable storage box. A full-size spare tire has a special spot back there, too.
The occupants in front sit in Recaro sport seats that have emerald green and tan leather upholstery. The hides also cover the dashboard and steering wheel. The door handles, gearshift, handbrake, pedals, and instrument dials are chrome with a knurled finish.
Overfinch makes a few exterior tweaks, including fitting a custom hood with a sculpted power bulge. The company also fits a set of 18-inch wheels with green details that match the body's color. A removable soft top panel clips onto the roll bars to offer a little overhead protection.
A client commissioned Overfinch to build this vehicle. There's no info on its price, but with enough money, the company would surely create another if a buyer comes along.
OVERFINCH CREATE THE WORLD’S MOST UNIQUE SOFT TOP DEFENDER
The Land Rover Soft Top Defender redefined by Overfinch – a collector’s item
Overfinch, the world’s leading creator of bespoke Land Rover models, has released details of a one-of-one Soft Top Defender, specially commissioned by a client to add to their prized collection. The iconic 4x4 vehicle, finished in Overfinch Emerald Green, showcases the company’s ability to once again, take the Land Rover into a league of its own.
Since 1975, Overfinch has been enhancing the performance and aesthetics of the Land Rover marque; Overfinch famously won the 1981 Paris-Dakar Rally with an upgraded Range Rover using a re-designed gearbox system. Now, in 2019, Overfinch reaffirm their renowned craftsmanship skills and expertise in modification of the Land Rover marque to deliver and design rare vehicles for customers across the world.
The Overfinch 6.2L Soft Top Defender is a transformation from a Defender 90 which has been stripped down from a 4-seat configuration and rebuilt to a 2-seater. The deep Emerald Green exterior is colour-coordinated with a removable soft top cover that clips onto the specially constructed roll-over protection cage. Completing the statement exterior, Overfinch has converted the rear load space using marine-grade teak and built a lockable storage box finished with the addition of an Overfinch ‘Special-Commission’ plaque.
Most notable, but concealed beneath the bonnet, lies the new, zero-mileage 6.2L General Motors carbon fibre encased engine. Emitting a powerful performance of speeds limited to 110MPH, the remastered Defender makes for an impressive drive with uprated 6 piston front and 4 piston rear brakes, all controlled by the automatic transmission system and complemented by the Overfinch stainless-steel sport exhaust system.
This rare Overfinch commission is a statement vehicle. Recaro sports seats trimmed in Emerald and Tan leather have been fitted which feature contrast stitching, with a dashboard and steering wheel fully upholstered to match; a complete makeover from its original utilitarian styling. Overfinch go the extra mile with fine knurling on tactile chrome components, such as door handles, gear selector, handbrake, pedals and instrument dials.
Recognisably an Overfinch commission, the handcrafted lettering adorns the bonnet and other branded intricacies featured on the door handles, fuel cap, wheel caps, side sills and headrests elevate this Defender an entire new level. The 18” Apollo alloy wheels, designed by Overfinch, are colour coded in bespoke Emerald Green to finish off the look.
Kevin Sloane, CEO and Chairman of Overfinch commented, “This Defender demonstrates our DNA of Land Rover restoration and contemporary styling. We have remastered the Defender to make our customer’s dream a reality.
“Each unique detail in this conversion guarantees to stand it as the most unique Defender in the world. Exclusivity is a request which many of our clients seek, and we have every ability to deliver it. At Overfinch, our specialist conversion team source pristine Land Rover vehicles and restore them impeccably into elegant collector’s items.”
Overfinch operate across the globe, allowing clients the ability to design bespoke Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles, with the only limit being one’s imagination.