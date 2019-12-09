It was only a few hours ago when we shared a teaser image depicting the revamped Mercedes GLA and now our spies have sent us something even better – revealing images of a barely camouflaged prototype. Mercedes has been relatively quiet about its small crossover, but in the final days leading up to the GLA’s reveal on December 11, the German premium brand has been quite generous with teaser images and technical specifications.

This latest batch of spy shots confirms Mercedes’ decision to increase the GLA’s ride height and consequently boost ground clearance in a bid to move away from the jacked-up hatchback appearance of the outgoing model. While it still doesn’t have the crossover presence of the larger GLC, it’s a step taken into the right direction to separate the GLA from the A-Class hatchback upon which it’s heavily based.

Although not immediately noticeable, the overhangs are now shorter than before and the wheelbase has been elongated to unlock additional legroom for rear passengers. The updated proportions of the GLA have also improved headroom for those sitting in the front, and chances are the cargo area can now hold more luggage than before.

Engines, gearboxes, and technology are not much of a mystery seeing as how these will be virtually carried over from the other models part of Mercedes’ entry-level lineup. That will include the performance AMG 35, 45, and 45 S models, along with a plug-in hybrid derivative mirroring the A250e. The electrified crossover should get the same turbocharged four-cylinder 1.33-liter gasoline engine, electric motor, 15.6-kWh battery pack, and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GLA represents the final piece of the Mercedes compact car puzzle and is the eighth member of the family, joining new additions to the range such as the A-Class Sedan and GLB, along with the long-wheelbase A-Class Sedan only sold in China.