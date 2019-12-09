After announcing earlier this year that it would bump the power of the M550i, BMW USA is now lifting the output of two additional M Performance models for the 2020 model year. Our colleagues at Motor Authority have learned from BMW spokesman Oleg Satanovsky the X3 M40i and X4 M40i are being upgraded from 355 horsepower to a healthy 382 hp. The extra 27 horses have been unlocked after tweaking the engine management, increasing the turbo boost pressure, and making changes to the exhaust system.

The amount of torque offered by the sporty crossovers in the M40i specification soldiers on at 365 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) from the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. The decent bump in output has dividends in terms of performance over the outgoing models by shaving off 0.2 seconds from the 0-60 mph sprint, which now takes only 4.4 seconds. Top speed remains the same, at 155 mph.

It’s important to mention the stronger engine and some minor equipment changes have had an impact on the starting prices of both BMW crossovers, which will cost $1,250 and $550 more than before for the X3 M40i and X4 M40i, respectively. The models are already listed on the company’s official configurator and cost from $55,900 and $61,000 before the $995 fees.

BMW is cooking up another change to its compact crossover offerings by getting ready to launch the iX3, a fully electric version of the X3. Slated to debut in 2020, the zero-emissions SAV is believed to arrive in the United States only with a rear-wheel-drive layout and the “sDrive75” moniker, with the “75” representing the 75-kWh battery pack. Power of the China-built EV is expected to stand at approximately 300 hp, while range based on WLTP will be of more than 249 miles (400 kilometers). The EPA rating will probably be smaller, though.