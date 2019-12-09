We are merely 48 hours away from the world debut of the second-generation GLA and Mercedes is easing the wait with the release of a new teaser. This time around, the crossover’s revamped exterior design is being previewed to reveal a familiar design derived from the brand’s latest crop of compact cars. Those large wheels may look nice, but the set’s size will go down a bit on the real thing, while those off-road tires will be swapped out for something more road-oriented.

The three-pointed star company has already shared some preliminary technical specifications, mentioning the new GLA will be around 10 centimeters (3.93 inches) taller than the outgoing model in a bid to lend it a more crossover appearance. It’s also going to be 15 millimeters (0.59 inches) shorter, but that won’t impact legroom as Mercedes says the cabin will actually be roomier than before thanks to a stretched wheelbase. We’re also expecting the cargo area to be more generous than before, while up front, the driver and passenger will have more headroom to enjoy.

A previous teaser video revealed there will be multiple ways to configure the rear bench by sliding the seats fore and aft and folding them down thanks to the 40/20/40-split layout. The cabin will be heavily derived from the A-Class hatchback / sedan and the company’s other new compact crossover, the GLB. Unlike the latter, the GLA will be offered exclusively with five seats.

Mercedes will host the world premiere of its new GLA exclusively online, so if you want to check out the compact crossover in the metal, you’ll likely have to wait until the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. The AMG 35 and 45 / 45 S performance models are expected to arrive sometime next year when the GLA 250e plug-in hybrid is also likely to debut to follow the A250e and B250e.