It's needless to say that electric cars are taking over the automotive industry. Tesla, which is becoming one of the most prominent electric automakers today, has got an EV for every segment, including the latest one to conquer the pickup truck segment, the Cybertruck.

However, one of the things that make Teslas famous isn't just about its zero emissions and the eccentricity of its designs. Teslas are really fast, especially those with the performance packages, and it's only a matter of time before these electric cars take over even at the drag strip.

Take this drag race from DragTimes, for example. Tesla Model 3 and X, both performance packages, are up for a face-off against a well-known drag race machine, the Dodge Challenger. And it's not just a Challenger – it's an R/T Scat Pack 1320 that's designed to conquer a quarter mile as fast as possible. Does the Teslas stand a chance against this gas burner? Let's lay down the numbers.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is powered by a 6.4L Hemi engine that's rated at 485 horsepower (362 kiloWatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) torque. This particular 1320 is bone stock and doesn't come with seats other than the driver's to save a lot of weight. It also comes with Nexen drag radials straight out of the factory for a supreme grip.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance looks quite a handful on paper as well. With a combined output of 473 hp (353 kW) and 471 lb-ft (639 Nm) torque from both front and rear motors, the Model 3 has an advertised 0-60 miler per hour time of 3.2 seconds.

On the other hand, the exact Tesla Model X variant wasn't specified on the video but if we were to get its highest spec, it should be capable of producing 259 hp (193 kW) at the front and 503 hp (375 kW) at the rear.

So which one do you think won the drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.