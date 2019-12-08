The Bowler Bulldog and Ford Mustang couldn’t be more different besides the fact that their V8s share a similar 5.0-liters of displacement. This unique connection is more than enough to justify a friend drag race to see which vehicle can claim 5.0-liter V8 supremacy.

The first challenger in this mismatched drag race is the 2020 Ford Mustang GT. The Mustang’s 5.0-liter V8 produces 450 horsepower thanks to its clever dual injection system that uses both port and direct injection to feed this hungry V8. The latest generation Coyote V8 in the Mustang is a revy masterpiece that screams to its 7,500 rpm redline. The Mustangs naturally aspirated V8 has all the responsiveness and character missing from modern turbocharged engines.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Drag Races Bowler Bulldog In 5.0-liter V8 Fight

Besides its power V8, the Mustang GT featured in this drag race has a 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain combination is good for consistent drag racing performance. Ford states a Mustang in this particular trim can sprint from 0 to 60 in just under 4.0 seconds.

In the other corner, we have the Bowler Bulldog a menacing Land Rover Defender with the heart of a Range Rover Sport SVR. Thanks to its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 the Bowler Bulldog dog has 550 horsepower or 100 more than its Mustang rival. Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic to the Bowler Bulldog’s 4-wheel-drive system.

The Bull Dog is far more than a Defender with a larger engine. The entire chassis is stripped down and rebuilt by the team at Bowler. The goal is simple. Build the most capable Defender money can buy.

Although the Bowler Bull Dog costs substantially more than the Ford, Mustang its massive victory is no less impressive. The Mustang is designed to go fast on the road while the Bull Dog is built to handle difficult offroading while being fast on the pavement is an unforeseen side effect.





