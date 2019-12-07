More and more manufacturers are introducing alternatively-powered vehicles as governments the world over push them in the direction of electrification.

However, it turns out that still, a fifth of conventional car buyers are still against the idea of electric cars. That is despite the sales of electric vehicles rising.

But why? Well, Hyundai, in conjunction with One Poll has compiled a list of the most common EV misconceptions, and an explanation for each of them to bust the myths.

Among the issues was concern over safety, with 22 percent saying they wouldn't feel safe charging electric cars, and some (18 percent) not even keen to drive them during a lightning storm.

As many as 2,000 drivers were surveys, including gasoline, diesel, and alternatively-fueled vehicle (AFV) drivers. More than half (56 percent) agreed with the government push to encourage everyone to switch to AFVs by 2040. But a previous Hyundai survey found that 46 percent of car buyers were still concerned about range anxiety with EVs.

"It’s been fascinating to hear about some of the misconceptions that people still have about electric vehicles," said Sylvie Childs, senior product manager at Hyundai Motor U.K. "We’ve all been told you don’t mix electricity with water, but when it comes to EVs there’s absolutely no extra risk of driving in a lightning storm – they are just as safe as a gasoline or diesel car."

"Range anxiety is also an interesting one. When electric cars first came out the range was an issue we had to tackle, but these days you can get almost 300 miles on a single charge and this will increase further in time. The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell car can travel even further with a range of over 400 miles and takes less than five minutes to refuel with hydrogen."

"But despite these common misconceptions, our research, along with the growth in sales figures, shows there is a real appetite for low emission vehicles in the U.K.," she added. "It’s for us in the industry, working together with Government and electricity providers, to make sure drivers understand the reality of EV ownership."

Hyundai has now addressed the top ten concerns and myths about electric cars:

Range anxiety bringing you down?

"Don’t panic. A typical electric vehicle (EV) covers between 100 and 200 miles on a single charge and even longer on some models with ranges of more than 300 miles. Hyundai’s Kona Electric can actually go as far as 278 miles with one charge."

Worried you won’t find anywhere to charge?

"No need to be! There are currently more than 14,500 public charging points in more than 9,000 locations in the U.K, and the network is growing rapidly."

Think an electric vehicle is too expensive?

"Think again. With more and more affordable and competitive options and fewer moving parts to fail or need replacing, EVs are in fact cheaper to run than conventionally fuelled vehicles."

Worried that electric vehicles are too sluggish?

"Not true! Instant torque delivery means EVs can accelerate just as quickly and if not much quicker than their petrol or diesel counterparts. For example, Hyundai’s Kona Electric can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 7.9 seconds."

Think you can’t take an electric vehicle through the car wash or drive in a lightning storm?

"Of course we’ve all been told that you don’t mix electricity with water, but when it comes to EV’s it's perfectly safe to use a car wash and there’s no extra risk of driving in a lightning storm."

Not enough choice in the market?

"The electric car market is expanding rapidly. In fact, Hyundai currently has the largest e-mobility fleet in the world including the latest in electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles."

Worried that electric vehicles’ batteries are adding to the landfill crisis?

"EV batteries can be recycled just like the batteries in petrol or diesel cars. EV power cells can be used to store solar and wind energy or they can be broken down with their more-valuable elements reused."

Doubting the safety of electric vehicles?

"Rest assured that EVs undergo the same rigorous testing and meet the same safety standards required for petrol or diesel-fueled cars."

Worried about your breakdown cover?

"No reason to be. The majority of breakdown suppliers now provide services for all EVs as well as conventional vehicles."

Don’t think an electric vehicle will fuel your petrolhead needs?

"You won’t be disappointed. As soon as you push down on the accelerator, the transition from stationary to speed is almost instantaneous."