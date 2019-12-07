Did you think there would be that many?
Hyundai has revealed that there are nearly 37,000 different ways to drive. The bonkers findings come as a result of new research from the Korean manufacturer.
The carmaker surveyed 2,000 U.K. motorists, exploring drivers' attitudes to driving styles, alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), and their doubts over electric vehicles.
Five basic identifications for driving styles were determined by the study:
- Confident 28 percent
- Fair and measured 24 percent
- Calm 19 percent
- Nervous 7 percent
- Aggressive 7 percent
The research found that men were more likely to label themselves as confident drivers, with 31 percent of them choosing that, as opposed to 25 percent of women. Women surveyed meanwhile were more likely than men to describe themselves as nervous behind the wheel.
Other findings from the survey included:
- 92 percent say they never beep at another driver
- Over two-fifths (42 percent) slow down and let buses move in front of them
- Over one third (37 percent) always ensure they thank other drivers on the road
- A fifth of drivers admitted to speeding up at amber lights to get through before red.
The survey also revealed that AFV drivers were more likely to regard themselves as calm (21 percent, as opposed to 19 percent of combustion engine drivers). Hyundai also developed The Drive Different Test to analyze six core driving parameters for AFV drivers – such as pupil tracking, facial recognition, heart rate and smoothness in using the foot and hand controls – and compares them to internal combustion-engined vehicle drivers.
"There are many things that impact someone’s driving style, their technical skill of course but also confidence, experience and even the music they listen to and until they actually get behind the wheel you can never predict which way it will go," said expert driving instructor Gary Lamb, who set out the parameters of the test. "Over my 25 years as a driving instructor, I’ve seen them all. What’s interesting now is that alternatively fuelled vehicles are also affecting our driving style.
"As 2040 draws nearer, and our cities and motorways fill with zero-emission capable vehicles, I’m excited to see how the way we drive will change, hopefully for the better."
Gallery: Hyundai Drive Different
This comes as Hyundai marks its growing alternatively fuelled vehicle fleet which includes a brand new IONIQ Electric and KONA Electric, alongside the NEXO; a hydrogen fuel cell that cleans the air as it drives and offers a driving range of over 400 miles.
AFV owners were more likely to regard themselves as calm (21%) behind the wheel than their internal combustion engine (ICE) rivals (19%). This is possibly reflected by the tunes they listen to as they drive - with AFV drivers almost three times as likely to listen to classical or jazz music than those in an internal combustion engine car.
Despite the growing popularity of AFVs, there remain several myths and misconceptions about electric cars particularly. Hyundai’s research revealed 22 per cent of petrol and diesel owners were worried about charging an electric car. Meanwhile, 18 per cent said they didn't think it would be safe to drive through a lightning storm and 12 per cent wouldn't feel safe charging their phone in an electric car.
Hyundai has led the e-mobility charge with the broadest range of alternative fuel vehicles available in the UK today and there is more to come. It is the only manufacturer globally which offers hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric cars and has announced a further $36 billion investment plan over the next five years which will realise 44 electrified models by 2025.
Our research, along with the growth in sales figures, shows there is a real appetite for low and zero-emission vehicles in the UK. With this campaign we hope to educate the public on how they can drive cleaner and more efficiently, whether they keep their current petrol vehicle or are in the market for an electric model like the KONA Electric or IONIQ Electric. We’ve found we all drive differently, with thousands of different styles, but we all can be united by a common cause of driving cleaner and preparing our cities for a zero-emission future.Sylvie Childs Senior Product Manager at Hyundai