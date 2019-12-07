Hyundai has revealed that there are nearly 37,000 different ways to drive. The bonkers findings come as a result of new research from the Korean manufacturer.

The carmaker surveyed 2,000 U.K. motorists, exploring drivers' attitudes to driving styles, alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), and their doubts over electric vehicles.

Five basic identifications for driving styles were determined by the study:

Confident 28 percent Fair and measured 24 percent Calm 19 percent Nervous 7 percent Aggressive 7 percent

The research found that men were more likely to label themselves as confident drivers, with 31 percent of them choosing that, as opposed to 25 percent of women. Women surveyed meanwhile were more likely than men to describe themselves as nervous behind the wheel.

Other findings from the survey included:

92 percent say they never beep at another driver

Over two-fifths (42 percent) slow down and let buses move in front of them

Over one third (37 percent) always ensure they thank other drivers on the road

A fifth of drivers admitted to speeding up at amber lights to get through before red.

The survey also revealed that AFV drivers were more likely to regard themselves as calm (21 percent, as opposed to 19 percent of combustion engine drivers). Hyundai also developed The Drive Different Test to analyze six core driving parameters for AFV drivers – such as pupil tracking, facial recognition, heart rate and smoothness in using the foot and hand controls – and compares them to internal combustion-engined vehicle drivers.

"There are many things that impact someone’s driving style, their technical skill of course but also confidence, experience and even the music they listen to and until they actually get behind the wheel you can never predict which way it will go," said expert driving instructor Gary Lamb, who set out the parameters of the test. "Over my 25 years as a driving instructor, I’ve seen them all. What’s interesting now is that alternatively fuelled vehicles are also affecting our driving style.

"As 2040 draws nearer, and our cities and motorways fill with zero-emission capable vehicles, I’m excited to see how the way we drive will change, hopefully for the better."