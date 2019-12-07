Jensen Interceptor Gets 2019 Remake In Photoshop

Born in 1966, the Jensen Interceptor combined Italian styling, British Luxury, and an American V8 to create the quintessential gentleman’s sports car of the 1960s. What would this perfect sports car recipe of the 1960s look like in 2019? Well, through the power of photoshop we have our stunning answer.

During its short production run from 1966 to 1976, the Interceptor became a style icon elevating Jensen to compete with the likes of Aston Martin. Although Jensen did not survive until today, the classic Italian designed body makes for a gorgeous design study. The clean lines of this 2+2 Coupe start at the quad headlights and finally end at the large rear greenhouse.

The body of the Interceptor was penned by the craftsmen at Italian coachbuilders, Touring and early cars were hand-built in Italy at Vignale, before production moved the Jensen factory. Initially, power came from a 6.3-liter Chrysler V8 produced around 325 horsepower, which was good for a top speed of 135mph. Although a manual transmission was offered, most Interceptors were sold with a Torqueflite automatic transmission.

As time went on, the Interceptor evolved from the MKI, which was sold from 1966-1969 to the more powerful MKII that saw sales from 1969-1971. With the introduction of the MKII, Jensen added power steering, power brakes, and even power windows. The biggest news, however, was the introduction of not one but two 7.2-liter V8s in 1971. The first 7.2-liter V8 made do with only 305 horsepower while the optional more powerful 7.2-liter V8 featured 6-barrel carburetors to produce 330 horsepower.

The final MKIII Interceptor, produced from 1971 to 1976, saw the introduction of a detuned 7.2-liter V8 as the gas crisis took its toll on the big-block American V8. Horsepower wasn’t the only casualty of the gas crisis, as the Interceptor ceased production in 1976. Today we remember this unique car with a modern reimagining through the art of photoshop.





