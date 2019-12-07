Corvette Race Track Goes Full Christmas With One Million Lights

If you drive down I-65 often, chances are you know all about NCM Motorsports Park. Just a stone's throw away from the National Corvette Museum, the NCM Motorsports Park offers a ton of activities for new and skilled drivers and motorcyclists to enjoy. From the usual track days to Corvette and Camaro experiences with instructors, the NCM Motorsports park has another attraction, and this time it's something the entire family can enjoy. Called the "Twinkle At The Track", at night, the Motorsports Park turns into a light spectacle to the tune of $152,000, featuring more than one million dazzling lights.

This attraction is Bowling Green's first ever drive-through holiday light experience, and it invites cars, buses, and all types of vehicles for a leisurely paced, 25-minute drive through more than 25 scenes along the three-mile long course. So, yes, while you will be on the track, this isn't some Nürburgring Nordschleife tourist run, so keep it slow and enjoy the view. Apparently, this is something that the National Corvette Museum, the ones that own the track, have been studying and researching for years.

According to Katie Ellison, Director of Marketing and Communications, “We called Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), and other non-racetrack locations, to learn all the nuts and bolts of their drive-through lights. IMS hosted us for a visit and behind the scenes look at their light display. It’s fun to drive through Christmas lights, but even more fun when they’re on a racetrack!”

The display runs until January 1, 2020, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 to 9:00pm, while Friday and Saturday are 4:30 to 10:00pm. Carload passes are $25 on Thursdays-Sundays, and $20 on Mondays-Wednesdays, with a fee of $50 for Oversized vehicles/vans (12-15 passenger). Discounted passes are available when purchasing 25 or more.