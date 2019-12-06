The Ford Taurus is dead, again, and the likelihood of the Taurus nameplate finding itself attached to anything other than a crossover in the coming years is doubtful. Sedans are out of style, and Ford has already put the Taurus name in storage – in the United States, at least. While wagons fare far worse than sedans in here, the right wagon with the correct ride height could sway cargo-conscious buyers away from crossovers. A modern-day Taurus wagon could be that vehicle. The car reinvented American sedans in the 1980s. Why couldn't the Taurus do it again?

Thankfully, TheSketchMonkey had no trouble imagining a modern-day Taurus. As there is no current model on sale to base the new variant, TheSketchMonkey updated a Ford Taurus wagon from 1992. This was the first year of the car's second generation, and design changes were kept to a minimum in hopes of maintaining the model's sales success. The wagon's design may have been cutting edge for the time, but today it reeks of commercialized 80s, sci-fi enthusiasm.

TheSketchMonkey begins by covering the wagon's rounded sheet metal, putting a sharp crease down the beltline. Other changes include expanding the greenhouse, adding a spoiler, and redesigning the taillights. While the taillights look cool, they wouldn't pass the scrutiny of federal regulators. The flush door handles give off a Tesla vibe, while other aspects feel more Volvo than Ford – and that's not a bad thing.

Automotive journalists are notorious for having an infatuation with wagons, this writer included, but car buyers – American car buyers – loathe the long-roofed family cars of yesteryear. The station wagon was the family car to buy for a generation until the 1984 Plymouth Voyager minivan changed the game. Ford unveiled the Taurus in 1986, finding instant success with the car through its unique design and features. The automaker did it once. It could do it again.