When Tesla opened the preorder books for the Cybertruck, Tesla said the high-powered, tri-motor truck should enter production in late 2022, nearly a year after the single- and dual-motor designs. That’s since changed. The preorder site for the truck now lists tri- and dual-motor production scheduled to begin in late 2021. However, Tesla is delaying starting sing-motor, rear-wheel-drive production until late 2022, essentially flipping proposed production dates.

It’s right to get flashbacks to Telsa’s bungled rollout of the $35,000 Model 3, but this move appears benign. Days after Tesla unveiled the truck and began collecting $100 deposits, company CEO Elon Musk tweeted that 41 percent of the 146,000 Cybertruck preorders were for the tri-motor variant. Forty-two percent opted for the dual-motor design while only 17 percent chose the single-motor truck.

It would seem the preorder percentages haven’t been kind to the entry-level single-motor Cybertruck. Days after the reveal, Musk tweeted the company had received 250,000 preorders, which likely persuaded Tesla to revamp the truck’s production schedule to build the more in-demand trims first. It doesn’t hurt the dual- and tri-motor trucks – both all-wheel drive – are $10,000 and $30,000 more, respectively, than the entry-level single-motor truck that starts at $39,900.

Tesla has had trouble meeting deadlines in the past, but we’re still two years away from Cybertruck production beginning, and a lot can happen between now and then. There are questions about the legality of the truck’s design and how it’d conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, and answering those questions with a design revamp could delay the truck.

There is interest in the truck’s unconventional design. The stainless steel exterior, sharp, sci-fi-inspired design, and ludicrous performance – promised in the tri-motor offering – are stunning. It can tow up to 14,000 pounds, offer 500 miles of range, and sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. We can see why people would overlook the single-motor truck.