There have been a plethora of spy shots and videos of the next-gen Kia Sorento during this year. Now, the rendering artists from Kolesa use the bounty of information to create an uncamouflaged view of the upcoming crossover.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Sorento Rendering

2 Photos

The general design aesthetic appears similar, but there are big changes at the front and rear. Kia's designers give the grille a more angular shape, rather than the current rounded look. The piece also now integrates better into the headlights. A simplified fascia has smaller openings than on the existing crossover.

At the back, Kia installs new taillights that cascade down the rear. The exhausts fit into the bumper. The outline for the window opening has sharper edges.

Earlier comparisons between spy shots and the existing model suggest the new Sorento should be around the same size as the current one. The rear overhang looks a little shorter, so the crossover might ride on the longer wheelbase.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Sorento MSRP $ 27,335 MSRP $ 27,335 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It's not clear whether Kia intends to make any major powertrain revisions. The existing crossover is available with a 3.3-liter V6 making 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) or a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 hp (137 kW). There's speculation that the company could add hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

There aren't any photos or info about the next-gen Sorento's cabin at this time. Assuming the new Optima is the concept for the automaker's interior design going forward, then expect large digital instrument cluster and infotainment screens. Beyond the big screen, the rest might be fairly uncluttered with a minimalist aesthetic.

After a refresh with minor design tweaks for the 2019 model year, the general expectation is for this refresh to debut in 2020 and be on sale for the United States for the 2021 model year.