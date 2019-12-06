Where do you go if you enjoy spending a weekend in the Great Outdoors, but hate the hassle of camping? You visit AutoCamp, an experimental chain of hotels where patrons rent campers instead of rooms. Since 2016, AutoCamp has worked with Airstream travel trailers to provide lodging, and now Airstream is investing in the hotel camper business. The agreement between the two will make AutoCamp the exclusive lodging partner of Airstream.

The partnership means Airstream will supply AutoCamp with a fleet of trailers when the lodging company opens its first East Coast location in Cape Cod next year. Airstream will also provide trailers to several more AutoCamp properties, which the company plans to announce over the next year.

The two companies first partnered three years ago when AutoCamp opened its second location in Sonoma County, California's Russian River Valley. AutoCamp used a fleet of custom Airstream trailers that feature large bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas, and privacy. Each trailer sits on a custom-designed outdoor living space with a fire pit and handmade outdoor furniture.

Gallery: Airstream AutoCamp Investment

Earlier this year, our own Brandon Turkus spent several days at AutoCamp’s Yosemite location (Russian River Valley and Santa Barara are other AutoCamp properties). The adventure supplied all the necessary camping staples without the hassle of hooking up to electricity when arriving or hauling away sewage. Each camper has electric- and gas-powered heaters, air conditioning, and all the necessary plates, flatware, mugs, cups, and whatever else you need.

To some, AutoCamp devalues the camping experience, taking the difficulty out of the adventure. But there are people who enjoy camping who may not be able to afford a camper and the right vehicle to tow it. If anything, AutoCamp allows people to enjoy nature who may never have went camping if they had to air out the sleeping bags, haul sewage to the disposal area, or hook up a trailer.