It’s camping for those who hate the hassle.
Where do you go if you enjoy spending a weekend in the Great Outdoors, but hate the hassle of camping? You visit AutoCamp, an experimental chain of hotels where patrons rent campers instead of rooms. Since 2016, AutoCamp has worked with Airstream travel trailers to provide lodging, and now Airstream is investing in the hotel camper business. The agreement between the two will make AutoCamp the exclusive lodging partner of Airstream.
The partnership means Airstream will supply AutoCamp with a fleet of trailers when the lodging company opens its first East Coast location in Cape Cod next year. Airstream will also provide trailers to several more AutoCamp properties, which the company plans to announce over the next year.
The two companies first partnered three years ago when AutoCamp opened its second location in Sonoma County, California's Russian River Valley. AutoCamp used a fleet of custom Airstream trailers that feature large bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas, and privacy. Each trailer sits on a custom-designed outdoor living space with a fire pit and handmade outdoor furniture.
Gallery: Airstream AutoCamp Investment
Earlier this year, our own Brandon Turkus spent several days at AutoCamp’s Yosemite location (Russian River Valley and Santa Barara are other AutoCamp properties). The adventure supplied all the necessary camping staples without the hassle of hooking up to electricity when arriving or hauling away sewage. Each camper has electric- and gas-powered heaters, air conditioning, and all the necessary plates, flatware, mugs, cups, and whatever else you need.
To some, AutoCamp devalues the camping experience, taking the difficulty out of the adventure. But there are people who enjoy camping who may not be able to afford a camper and the right vehicle to tow it. If anything, AutoCamp allows people to enjoy nature who may never have went camping if they had to air out the sleeping bags, haul sewage to the disposal area, or hook up a trailer.
AutoCamp Announces New Capital Investment By Airstream
(San Francisco, CA) December 5, 2019 - AutoCamp and Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream® travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, today announced an investment into AutoCamp to fuel the growth of its Airstream-focused experiential lodging business. The agreement designates AutoCamp the exclusive lodging partner of Airstream, as AutoCamp continues to develop and operate its trademark design-focused outdoor lodging properties across North America.
“For decades, Airstream has served as a symbol of adventure, iconic design, and American culture,” says Neil Dipaola, Founder and CEO of AutoCamp. “We are excited to begin this new chapter in our partnership with Airstream, and continue to create memorable experiences for a new generation of travelers looking to connect with the outdoors.”
AutoCamp and Airstream have worked together since 2016, when AutoCamp opened its second location in California in Sonoma County’s iconic Russian River Valley. AutoCamp’s fleet of custom, mid-century modern trailers are produced by Airstream exclusively for the company. The same model featuring walnut plank flooring, skylights, and spa bathrooms is currently available at AutoCamp’s recently-opened Yosemite National Park location. The 31-foot Airstream model is built exclusively for AutoCamp and features large private bedrooms and expansive living and kitchen areas. Each Airstream sits on a custom-designed outdoor living space with a designer fire pit and handmade outdoor lounge furniture.
As a key Airstream partner, AutoCamp has secured a commitment from Airstream to deliver units for its upcoming properties including Cape Cod, which will open mid-2020, and several additional properties which will be announced within the next 12 months.
“Building on our successful partnership with AutoCamp allows Airstream to get a foothold in the $218 billion hospitality industry, where we can directly compete with the likes of hotels, Airbnbs, and VRBOs,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President & CEO. “AutoCamp’s best-in-class approach directly aligns with our premium brand expectations. We’re excited to build on our previous success together.”
AutoCamp offers a new way to experience the iconic Airstream, and the company has attracted a devout following to its outdoor destination-focused properties. This partnership aligns with Airstream’s broader strategic plan to grow premium experiences that are associated with the brand.