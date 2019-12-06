The Ford Ranger is no stranger to aftermarket modifications. From a full military treatment to a rugged one-off for SEMA, the truck is already an important part of the tuning scene. This new project by Motion R Design comes to demonstrate the Ranger’s customization capabilities with a complete carbon fiber exterior package.

Described as “one of the highest spec'd, most unique off-road vehicles on the market,” the pickup here comes equipped with wider wheel arches to match its 20-inch concave alloy wheels wrapped in off-road tires. The CFRP theme continues with carbon front wings, rear quarter panels, and rear bumper with integrated stainless steel exhaust.

At the front of the truck, the modifications are also significant. The factory grille has been replaced by a carbon grille with a custom design, and there are also modified air intakes, fender vents, tailgate spoiler, and a special rear bumper diffuser. Again, these are all made of carbon fiber.

Inside the cabin, the tweaks are relatively minor and include a new flat-bottom steering wheel with perforated leather and carbon fiber inserts, as well as carbon fiber dash trim. Optionally, you can order Nappa leather seats and door cards.

“The MotionR Design Ford Ranger is unrivaled in its class for extent of upgrades, quality, and attention to detail!”

There’s no official word on the pricing but it appears that Motion R Design will charge £39,995 for the complete package (without the leather interior), which equals to about $52,500 at the current exchange rates. That’s a hefty figure for a truck that currently has a starting price of $24,410 in the United States.