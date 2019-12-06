Whether you’ve bought a brand new Porsche or you simply enjoy spending time configuring your ideal specification, you’ve noticed that options are generally expensive. That’s especially true when the car is a limited-run special edition of an already pricey model – the 911 GT2 RS with its base price of $293,200. The track-only 935 revival is way more expensive than that, carrying a starting price in domestic market Germany of €701,948 plus VAT. Do the conversion to U.S. dollars and you’ll end up with a price tag of just under $780,000.

Businessman Manny Khoshbin is among the 77 fortunate customers to sign his name on the dotted line to claim the revival of the Moby Dick. He’s about to take delivery of the performance machine dressed in up the lovely Martini livery before the end of the year, but he already got the passenger seat delivered to his swanky office.

Being a stripped-out race car version of the 911 GT2 RS, the modern-day 935 comes as standard without the passenger seat to save weight and Porsche says it tips the scales at just 1,380 kilograms (3,042 pounds). Much like Dodge did with the Demon and its $1 passenger seat, the company is more than happy to put it back in if you want someone to ride shotgun while you’re having fun on the race track, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. According to Khoshbin, turning the 935 into a two-seater is a $10,000 option for that lightweight seat with a carbon fiber shell and generous lateral support.

The passenger seat is one of the many ways a 935 owner can customize the car as Porsche has created multiple retro-flavored liveries and even a bare carbon fiber variant for those eager to get the race car in its birthday suit.

The 935 served as the last hurrah for the 991-generation 911 when it debuted back in September 2018 as a tribute to the legendary Porsche 935/78 Moby Dick from the late 1970s. Customer deliveries commenced in June this year.