We still have a few days to go until the GLA’s big debut on December 11 and that gives Mercedes plenty of time to release additional teasers of its new compact crossover on social media. The latest episode puts a spotlight on the minivan-like versatility provided by the rear seats where the 40:20:40-split-folding bench can slide fore and aft depending on whether you need more cargo volume or increased legroom.

We’ve seen these features already in a couple of other compact cars carrying the three-pointed star, namely the GLB and B-Class, so it’s not all that surprising the GLA will also have highly adjustable rear seats. Those sitting in the back will benefit from “much more generous” legroom compared to the outgoing model, even though the overall length of the vehicle is going to decrease by 0.59 inches (15 millimeters). How is that possible? Likely by reducing the overhangs and stretching the wheelbase.

One other major difference will be represented by the ride height as those inside the cabin will take advantage of better all-round visibility following Mercedes’ decision to lift the vehicle by more than 10 centimeters (3.93 inches). That should give the GLA a real crossover look rather than being a hatchback on stilts like it is today.

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes GLA teasers

9 Photos

Bear in mind the overhauled GLA will continue to be a five-seat-only affair much like the B-Class minivan, but if you have a larger family and that third row is absolutely necessary, the boxy GLB is the one you should go for. Mercedes hasn’t said a word just yet about the volume of the cargo area, but we’re expecting an increase over the 17.2 cubic feet you get in the outgoing GLA with the seats up and 43.6 cu. ft. once the rear bench is folded.

In the front, the German luxury marque has also promised to bring some improvements as the driver and passenger will have more headroom available. The cabin will combine bits and pieces from the A-Class and GLB, while the list of safety systems available either as standard or optional is going to be greater than ever.

The wraps will finally come off next Wednesday, so the wait is nearly over.