Exclusive materials, first-class craftsmanship and highly developed design appeal to all the senses of a discerning clientele

Stuttgart/Mayen: For decades the name MAYBACH has stood for extraordinary luxury in the automotive sector. Mercedes-Maybach Saloon models are particularly discernible by their top selection of equipment with exclusive materials, generous spaciousness and technical perfection. These high quality standards are also reflected in all the accessories from license partner MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY. They transfer the legendary character of this automotive icon to the personal lifestyle beyond the road itself.

MAYBACH Leather accessories

As is always the case for the interiors of Mercedes-Maybach Saloons, only the most carefully selected leather is used for the MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY accessories. Traditional, plant-based tanning and dyeing processes meet the high requirements that MAYBACH imposes for all production processes. The result of this sophisticated manufacturing process is durable, high-quality leather with a pleasant feel and natural elegance being processed into timeless design features by expert craftsmanship.

The bag collection includes travel and business bags as well as rucksacks and ladies handbags. THE WEEKENDER I is an all-rounder for short trips. Its spacious main compartment has a separate zipped compartment on the outside and an inner pocket with a leather flap. It can accommodate everything needed for a few days away. Padded carrying handles ensure comfort on the way there. Soft cowhide produced in Germany with a natural grain and palladium-coated metal fittings ensure exclusive quality one can see and feel.

THE ADVISER I laptop and document bag is a reliable companion during the working day. Likewise made from exclusive cowhide with palladium-coated fittings, the THE ADVISER I impresses with functional features such as the padded laptop compartment, a document compartment, inner pockets for cables, accessories and personal items, and a zippered outer pocket for items to which quick access is required. The bag can also be attached to the handle of a trolley via the rear outer compartment. Both THE WEEKENDER I and THE ADVISER I are available in the elegant colours black, yacht blue, brown or cobalt blue, and together, create a stylish travel set.

Naturally grained calfskin and durable nylon lend THE EXCURSION I business rucksack and THE SLIM I briefcase a sporty and elegant touch. As special features, the carrying handles are made of the same leather as used for MAYBACH seat upholstery. Despite their compact size, the rucksack and briefcase can accommodate a laptop measuring up to 15 inches and numerous documents thanks to their intelligent division of space.

The lady's handbag THE EVE I is a modern classic of timeless trapezoidal shape. Elegant features include the nappa leather lining of the closing flap with an elegant matrix of perforations in the colour ivory, the MAYBACH logo on the front and a slim, removable shoulder strap.

MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY reinterprets a very popular style of bag with THE BLOSSOM I, in a spacious and casual design with elegant details such as leather tassels on the closing strap and functional interior features like the pen holder and card compartments. Soft nappa calfskin THE EVE I and THE BLOSSOM I a joy to touch, and the colour range of black, white, nut brown, blue, titanium grey, tobacco brown and red fits great to any style.

The smallest item in the collection is THE POSY I, a feminine handbag made of nappa leather with a discreet flower imprint and a decorative tassel. It can be worn over the shoulder with the removable strap, or without a strap as a clutch bag, and is available in numerous attractive colours.

In the lady's purse THE CHARMING, an intriguing contrast is created by the interaction between original vehicle leather with an embossed MAYBACH pattern and smooth nappa leather. The design lines become particularly expressive thanks to the two-tone design in the combinations matt black/black, deep sea blue/cobalt blue, espresso brown/brown, bengal red/amarena red and porcelain white/chocolate brown. The all-round zip fastener conceals eight card compartments, a large coin compartment and two large main compartments for notes.

Good ideas should ideally be committed to memory as soon as we have them. Something for which THE MEMORY I with its binder in ultra-soft nappa calfskin is perfect. This stylish notepad and binder has 200 pages with plenty of space for notes. Then notepad can be replaced when full. Business or credit cards, and individual notes, can be kept in the slide-in pockets of the binder. THE MEMORY I is available in black, tobacco brown or titanium grey.

The titanium grey men's belt THE FABULOUS I is hand-made in two layers. The outside is in core cowhide with a Saffiano finish, while the inner layer is made of vegetable-tanned neck cowhide. The belt is fastened using a prominent, elegant closure with an exotic wood or wood/carbon-fibre inlay and MAYBACH logo.

Success is what THE SUCCESS III high-quality cover for the current iPhone variant is all about. The flip case in black nappa lambskin has four useful inner compartments apart from the inner hard case.

The MAYBACH Eyewear collection

The sunglasses and corrective spectacles from MAYBACH Eyewear excel with exclusive materials, outstanding design and top craftsmanship. Exquisite highlights of natural horn, fine wood or acetate embellish these high-quality models. Features of the iconic logo and of Mercedes-Maybach design are cleverly incorporated into the look. For example in THE ROADSTER I, a reinterpretation of aviator glasses with a prominent metal decor at the front reminiscent of the radiator grille of the Mercedes-Maybach Vision Car. The frame is made of platinum-plated titanium and the lenses are in graduated blue-grey. In THE OBSERVER I model, however, the striking double bridge is made of natural horn or wood. In combination with the embossed rims this creates an alluring, three-dimensional effect. The frame in champagne gold harmonises with the arms in white natural horn and the gently tinted lenses.

The corrective variant THE WORDSMITH I in a classical design derives its sporty, high-quality appearance from wood, slate and natural horn embellishments on the arms. The bridge and temples are accentuated by the MAYBACH design "Flowing Lines". The variant THE ART-MASTER I places the focus on the upper rim, and the elements of natural horn or wood are continued in the arms. The grain of the natural materials forms a contrast with the metal elements. THE OPUS II has a suggested cat's-eye shape, and is made from high-quality acetate with slim arms in stainless steel-plated titanium. As a sophisticated detail, these timeless glasses have an engraved diamond pattern on the arms.

MAYBACH apparel

On the skin luxury is assured through the classic short-sleeve polo shirt for ladies. THE SILHOUETTE II is made of soft cotton. It has a light-waist cut and ensures an outstanding fit thanks to a proportion of Lycra. Colour-contrasting sleeve edging and highlights on the button placket and collar lend the shirt a sporty look. THE PIONEER II is the short-sleeved polo shirt for men in the same style.

When the weather is cooler, the light THE STROLL II jacket for ladies is the perfect companion in the country or in town. MAYBACH design features on the metal fittings plus the brand logo on the back stand for the exclusive origin of this both functional and elegant jacket. An extraordinary jacket variant for men is also available in the form of THE EXPEDITION II.

The feather-light and super-soft cashmere scarf THE SOLACE I intrigues with its further development of the MAYBACH double-M logo on a blue or black background. The scarf is produced using traditional weaving techniques and consists of 70% cashmere and 30% silk.

THE GENIUS II cufflinks are an extraordinary accessory for men. They show the exclusive MAYBACH logo embedded in exquisite horn, wood or carbon-fibre.

MAYBACH home accessories

Those who love to surround themselves with beautiful things also have a penchant for exclusive brands within their own four walls. MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY offer high-quality items of exquisite design and fine materials for a stylish home. For example, the mobile bar unit made of wood, which enhances any room and has the dimensions and appeal of a vintage overseas travelling trunk when folded together. It is fitted with useful rollers and can be equipped with everything one might wish for in a bar in the sitting room at home. The silver-plated MAYBACH champagne flutes by Robbe & Berking in Germany are particularly elegant.

As the name already implies, THE DOG'S DOMAIN I is an exclusive accessory for man's best friend. The cuddly surface in pure, soft lamb's wool is an immediate invitation to take a cosy nap. The bed has a hard-wearing underside made of nylon with buckles and a carrying handle in leather. To ensure that your friend not go without this luxurious bed when travelling, it can be easily rolled up and taken wherever it is needed.

The counterpart male or female MAYBACK fan is THE EMBRACE I. This warm blanket is made from high-quality pure, new lambswool from Switzerland, measures 180 x 140 cm and is available in six different colours.