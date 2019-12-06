It’s okay to be a bit jealous of Supercar Blondie. Aside from the plethora of epic hypercars she’s driven, she also gets up close to interesting concept cars on occasion. Such an event took place recently at the new Riyadh Car Show in Saudi Arabia, where among a slathering of over 1,200 gorgeous rides was this curious green machine called the GFG Style 2030.

Italy-based GFG Style created the 2030 specifically for Saudi Arabia and as you can see, it’s not a typical supercar. In fact, it’s billed as a “Hyper SUV” that takes the form of a two-seat, two-door supercar on top, with a high-riding all-wheel-drive undercarriage suited for traveling off-road. As such, its massive 22-inch wheels are shod not with barely-there rubber bands, but tires with actual sidewalls. It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen cars boasting some measure of ruggedness – Subaru has done it for years – but there’s certainly no denying the 2030’s supercar shape.

Gallery: GFG Style 2030

12 Photos

It’s also not a typical supercar under the bodywork. This is a fully electric machine that sends 540 horsepower to all four wheels, which can shoot the 2030 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds according to GFG Style. Range is upwards of 230 miles, and it’s designed to max out at 125 mph (200 km/h). That speed sounds pretty weak for a supercar, but GFG Style is keen to point out that the top speed applies to any surface.

It's not just a static show car, either. We don’t know exactly if this concept can reach triple-digit speeds, but Supercar Blondie takes it for a spin and we don’t just mean figuratively. It’s clearly a fully functional concept with a neat interior, and she isn’t shy about giving it the beans. At one point her passenger is gripping whatever he can find as apparently she nearly went into a full-on drift. Here’s hoping the GFG Style staff didn’t mind.

This debut was meant to be just a teaser for the car’s official introduction in March at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It’s inspired by Saudi Arabia’s evolution both socially and economically, so we’ll be interested to see what other aspects of this machine are presented to the world at its proper debut next year.