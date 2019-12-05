Also, see how much power they're making on the dyno.

What are three of Germany's most powerful compact performance cars doing on a runway? A drag race, of course. Motor1.com's Italian team was able to get ahold of an Audi RS3, BMW M2 Competition, and Mercedes-AMG A45 S, and the natural thing to was to unleash them over 400 meters (1,312 feet or 0.2485 miles).

On paper, the one to beat here is the A45 S with 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) running to both axles through a dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox. According to the factory, it hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds.

At the other end of the power spectrum, there is the Audi RS3 with a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder carrying a factory rating of 394 horsepower (294 kW) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters). Although, the Four Rings recently had to stop production temporarily to make tweaks due to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. The output runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox to an all-wheel-drive system. The automaker says the run to 62 mph requires 4.1 seconds.

Sitting in the middle in terms of power, there's the BMW M2 Competition with 404 hp (301 kW) and 406 lb-ft (551 Nm). It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but, unlike the other two, this one is rear-wheel drive.

Vehicle Engine Horsepower Weight (In Europe) 0-62 MPH
Mercedes-AMG A45 S 2.0 Turbo I4 416 HP 3,439 pounds 3.9 seconds
BMW M2 Competition 3.0 Turbo I6 404 HP 3,583 pounds 4.4 seconds
Audi RS3 2.5 Turbo I5 394 HP 3,329 pounds 4.1 seconds

The Motor1.com team Italy was also able to put these three models on a dyno to see where each engine makes peak power and torque.

Want to see what happens when they race? Click on the video above!

Source: Motor1 Italia via YouTube

