It's a relatively affordable upgrade, too.
The Ford F-150 comes in many different flavors straight from the factory, but that doesn’t stop companies from offering upfits to the exceedingly popular pickup. With the Ford-Roush relationship being exceedingly close, the Roush-tuned F-150 is arguably the most recognized among them all. For 2020, the aggressively-styled off-roader returns with a few new items to share.
Obviously this isn’t a street truck. Roush already has the Nitemare and other offerings to tantalize asphalt-burning pickup buyers. This 2020 model receives a Roush/Fox 2.0 coilover suspension upgrade for added clearance and travel in the rough stuff. New 20-inch Roush six-spoke wheels adorn the corners, with 33-inch off-road tires gripping the surface. Additional performance upgrades include a Roush exhaust with dual tips at the back, which can be further enhanced with an optional active exhaust system. As for horsepower, this Roush keeps things stock under the hood whether you opt for one of Ford’s twin-turbo mills, or the 5.0-liter V8.
Visually, the Roush F-150 gets a prominent Raptor-esque grille, a Roush-specific front bumper cover, fender flares, and all kinds of Roush branding with badges and graphics. The grille and fender flares have integrated lighting, and when you open the doors you’ll get a Roush logo illuminating the ground beneath. Options include a Roush leather package, off-road utility kit, and a cool locking “Console Vault safe” to secure items inside. New for 2020 is a nifty off-road rack with a light bar and retractable aluminum bed cover.
We’re accustomed to seeing Roush truck with gobs of power upgrades, so this beefy 2020 model might seem a bit mild by comparison. That’s okay, because the price premium is also light – $13,750 over the standard MSRP of the F-150, which starts life as either an XLT or Lariat model. That’s not a terrific jump for something with stand-out looks in the truck realm, and with Roush’s close ties to Ford, the truck can be ordered through Roush-authorized Ford dealerships.
ROUSH PERFORMANCE LAUNCHES NEW 2020 F-150
The new 2020 ROUSH F-150 combines rugged looks with everyday comfort and features ROUSH/Fox 2.0 coilovers, all-terrain tires and a dual tip cat-back performance exhaust system as well as a host of new optional upgrades.
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH. (XXX) - ROUSH Performance has announced that its 2020 ROUSH F-150 is now available to order at all ROUSH Authorized Dealers. New features for 2020 include the newly-designed 20-inch ROUSH wheels as well as multiple cargo management and off-road accessory and lighting options.
The ROUSH F-150 delivers a bold off-road look with a ROUSH/Fox 2.0 suspension system for additional travel and tire clearance. For the 2020 model year, the ROUSH F-150 comes standard with a new satin black 20-inch ROUSH wheel that features a split six-spoke design with a stepped lip wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber A/TX LT305/55R20 all-terrain tires as well as integrated “R” Puddle Lamps, which display the ROUSH logo on the ground whenever the doors are open.
New options for 2020 include a ROUSH Chase Rack and ROUSH Retractable Aluminum Bed Cover. The ROUSH Chase Rack adds an aggressive Baja-inspired look and includes dual 10-inch Rigid SR-Series light bars that each output 7,920 lumens of light. For customers looking to securely store cargo in the bed, the new ROUSH Retractable Aluminum Bed Cover offers the security of a rigid tonneau cover but retracts away to allow full access to the bed, opening and closing with the flip of a latch.
Other standard features for the 2020 ROUSH F-150 include a ROUSH Dual Tip Cat-Back Performance Exhaust system, a bespoke ROUSH grille that features signature lighting, a ROUSH front bumper cover, fender flares with integrated accent lighting, ROUSH fender badges and a standard ROUSH graphics package.
The 2020 ROUSH F-150 can be further customized with the addition of a ROUSH Dual Tip Active Exhaust system, ROUSH Premium Leather Package, Off-Road Utility Kit, Console Vault safe, or one of several new customizable graphics packages.
“The 2020 ROUSH F-150 is the perfect dual-purpose pickup,” said Jack Roush Jr. “Our team worked hard to strike the perfect balance between off-road style and performance, and we’ve accomplished that with the 2020 F-150.”
The 2020 ROUSH F-150 starts at $13,750 above the price of the base vehicle (XLT or Lariat trim) and comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. Each ROUSH F-150 includes unique serialized badges and is hand-built in the ROUSH Performance facility in Plymouth Township, Michigan. The ROUSH F-150 is now available to order and is being shipped to all ROUSH Performance Authorized Ford Dealers. For more information on the 2020 ROUSH F-150 or any other ROUSH Performance vehicles, visit www.roushperformance.com.