The Ford F-150 comes in many different flavors straight from the factory, but that doesn’t stop companies from offering upfits to the exceedingly popular pickup. With the Ford-Roush relationship being exceedingly close, the Roush-tuned F-150 is arguably the most recognized among them all. For 2020, the aggressively-styled off-roader returns with a few new items to share.

Obviously this isn’t a street truck. Roush already has the Nitemare and other offerings to tantalize asphalt-burning pickup buyers. This 2020 model receives a Roush/Fox 2.0 coilover suspension upgrade for added clearance and travel in the rough stuff. New 20-inch Roush six-spoke wheels adorn the corners, with 33-inch off-road tires gripping the surface. Additional performance upgrades include a Roush exhaust with dual tips at the back, which can be further enhanced with an optional active exhaust system. As for horsepower, this Roush keeps things stock under the hood whether you opt for one of Ford’s twin-turbo mills, or the 5.0-liter V8.

Visually, the Roush F-150 gets a prominent Raptor-esque grille, a Roush-specific front bumper cover, fender flares, and all kinds of Roush branding with badges and graphics. The grille and fender flares have integrated lighting, and when you open the doors you’ll get a Roush logo illuminating the ground beneath. Options include a Roush leather package, off-road utility kit, and a cool locking “Console Vault safe” to secure items inside. New for 2020 is a nifty off-road rack with a light bar and retractable aluminum bed cover.

We’re accustomed to seeing Roush truck with gobs of power upgrades, so this beefy 2020 model might seem a bit mild by comparison. That’s okay, because the price premium is also light – $13,750 over the standard MSRP of the F-150, which starts life as either an XLT or Lariat model. That’s not a terrific jump for something with stand-out looks in the truck realm, and with Roush’s close ties to Ford, the truck can be ordered through Roush-authorized Ford dealerships.