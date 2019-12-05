Volkswagen's Polo-sized crossover has a new name, and this time the moniker is official. When the small model arrives in some markets in the second quarter of 2020, VW intends to call it the Nivus. Previous alleged labels for the vehicle include the New Urban Coupe and T-Sport.

In addition to announcing the name, VW also released a brief teaser showing a glimpse of the design but never providing a good look at the styling. It appears to have a similar wheelbase as the Polo but with a longer rear overhang to increase cargo capacity. The front's styling is akin to other crossovers from the company by using horizontal slats running between the headlights. The rear of the roofline arches downward to create a coupe-like silhouette.

The Nivus will only be available with a 1.0 TSI engine. With a six-speed automatic, it will offer 126 horsepower (94 kilowatts), but the crossover with a six-speed manual will make 114 hp (85 kW). Regardless of powertrain, the Nivus will be front-wheel drive.

VW designed and developed the Nivus in Brazil. Motor1.com's team there estimate the little crossover to cost between 75,000 Brazilian Real ($17,923 at current exchange rates) for the base trim and 90,000 Real ($21,503) for the range-topping version. These prices would put the Nivus just under the T-Cross that starts at 84,990 ($20,307).

The full unveiling for the Nivus won't be until spring 2020 and production in Brazil will start later in the year. VW will begin building the model in Europe in 2021 and will also sell the crossover in that market.

The Nivus' chances of coming to the United States are still a mystery. In October, VW of America's CEO said that two more crossovers were coming to the country's lineup. He also hinted that the automaker saw an opportunity for launching a smaller offering.