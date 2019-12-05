After showing us the GT-R50 as a concept and then as a production model, Nissan is finally happy to announce it will begin customer deliveries of the limited-edition supercar late next year. The first customer example of the car designed in cooperation with Italdesign will be displayed during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March and will also be presented during this weekend’s 2019 Nismo Festival.

“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan, said. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”

Gallery: Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

16 Photos

Nissan plans to produce just 50 examples of the GT-R50 with “a significant number of deposits already taken” from the manufacturer. Customers who have already put an order are currently working with the brand on the exact specifications of their cars and, meanwhile, a limited number of reservations is still available.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan GT-R MSRP $ 101,785 MSRP $ 101,785 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Depending on the region, clients can expect to get behind the wheel of their GT-R50s between late 2020 and the end of 2021. Basically, this means all 50 examples should be produced and delivered to their new owners by the end of 2021. The GT-R50 is priced at €990,000 before taxes and options, which equals to about $1.12 million at the current exchange rates or roughly five times the price of GT-R Nismo, upon which it’s based.

Built to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018, the supercar has a modified twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, good for 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) or an extra 110 hp (82 kW) over the standard Nismo. Torque is also up from 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) to a whopping 575 lb-ft (780 Nm).