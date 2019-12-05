The first customer model will be displayed in Geneva next year.
After showing us the GT-R50 as a concept and then as a production model, Nissan is finally happy to announce it will begin customer deliveries of the limited-edition supercar late next year. The first customer example of the car designed in cooperation with Italdesign will be displayed during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March and will also be presented during this weekend’s 2019 Nismo Festival.
“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan, said. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”
Nissan plans to produce just 50 examples of the GT-R50 with “a significant number of deposits already taken” from the manufacturer. Customers who have already put an order are currently working with the brand on the exact specifications of their cars and, meanwhile, a limited number of reservations is still available.
Depending on the region, clients can expect to get behind the wheel of their GT-R50s between late 2020 and the end of 2021. Basically, this means all 50 examples should be produced and delivered to their new owners by the end of 2021. The GT-R50 is priced at €990,000 before taxes and options, which equals to about $1.12 million at the current exchange rates or roughly five times the price of GT-R Nismo, upon which it’s based.
Built to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018, the supercar has a modified twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, good for 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) or an extra 110 hp (82 kW) over the standard Nismo. Torque is also up from 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) to a whopping 575 lb-ft (780 Nm).
YOKOHAMA, Japan – The first customer model of the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign will go on display at the Geneva Motor Show* in March, before deliveries of the limited-edition car begin in late 2020.
Before then, fans can see the prototype model in locations throughout Japan, including at the 2019 NISMO Festival this Sunday.
Customer demand for the production version of the car has been strong, with a significant number of deposits already taken, and customers across the globe are in the process of selecting personal specifications for their vehicles. That will make the already limited car — of which only 50 will be produced — even more attractive to collectors. A limited number of reservations for the remaining models are still available.
In Japan, customers can now purchase a GT-R50 by Italdesign through SCI Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of VT Holdings, which has been appointed official importer and distributor for these exclusive cars in the country.
“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” said Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”
Subject to certification and homologation in all relevant markets, customers can expect to get behind the wheel of their personalized Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign sometime between late 2020 and the end of 2021. Powering each GT-R50 by Italdesign is a NISMO-tuned 720 PS hand-built 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6.
Nissan collaborated with Turin, Italy-based Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018.
The prototype vehicle, which debuted in June 2018, will be on display at this year’s NISMO Festival, held at Fuji Speedway on Dec. 8. The model will subsequently be shown at Nissan Crossing in Tokyo’s Ginza district in December, and at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January.
Those interested in the GT-R50 by Italdesign can visit www.GT-R50.nissan or contact Italdesign directly at aporta.gtr50@italdesign.com.
For inquiries in Japan, contact justin.gtr50@vt-holdings.co.jp.