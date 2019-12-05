The Q2 is no longer Audi’s smallest high-riding model as that role has been recently attributed to the A1 supermini with its weirdly named Citycarver derivative. The pint-sized crossover has been around for more than three years and therefore it shouldn’t come as a big surprise a mid-cycle refresh is being worked on somewhere in northern Sweden.

The swirly camouflage leads us to believe Audi will be changing both front and rear bumpers of the Q2, while the completely exposed headlights have a fresh look for the LED daytime running lights bringing the clusters in line with those of recent models from Ingolstadt. The taillights are also camo-free, but we’re not seeing any changes compared to the current design, although that might be because the prototype did not have all of the new bits and pieces. For the final production model, the subcompact crossover could get revised taillight graphics.

Gallery: Audi Q2 facelift first spy photos

20 Photos

While our spies were not able to take a peek inside the cabin, you can clearly see the tablet-styled MMI infotainment system will continue in the Q2 facelift. It’s not all that surprising seeing as how the larger and more expensive A4 range also soldiers on with the screen atop of the center console. It’s a setup some like while others don’t, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the trend will continue or automakers will revert to displays neatly integrated into the dashboard.

Audi Sport has promised to diversify its SUV lineup and they’ve already started with the Q3 RS Sportback and the SQ8 / RS Q8 duo all launched this year. Will there also be an RS Q2? It’s unclear yet, but the warm SQ2 should carry on with nearly 300 horsepower as a more premium alternative to the VW T-Roc R.

Expect Audi to take the wraps off the facelifted SQ2 sometime next year.