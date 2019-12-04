Supercars are great. They combine cutting-edge engineering and design with unbridled power and performance. However, enjoying such machines to their fullest potential is a challenge. Public roads are no place for excessive speeding or other dangerous antics, which is why a nice, wide-open airstrip is the perfect testbed. The latest video from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds has a supercharged 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante using all the available concrete to hit 210 miles per hour (337 kilometers per hour).

The Huracan needed all 2.3 miles of the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds to reach such an insane speed even though the Lamborghini had no trouble accelerating. The Italian supercar rocketed to 80 mph (128 kph) in a flash before acceleration noticeably slows at around 150 mph (241 kph). But the speedometer continues to climb with ease past 200 mph (321 kph) before hitting 210.226 (338.326 kph).

Powering the Huracan is a supercharged 5.2-liter V10, which pairs with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Stock, the naturally aspirated mill makes 630 horsepower (469 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque. However, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds lists the supercharged Lamborghini’s output as the same as the stock car. Then again, there’s a change the car’s owner hasn’t hit the dyno just yet.

Achieving unthinkable speeds in an automobile is fun. The speed and sound are a blast, and the hint of danger is exciting, even though the Lamborghini was speeding in a safe location. Such speeds on public roads is likely to get the driver, or someone else killed. There’s are better places to have fun when behind the wheel of a car, than on your morning commute to work. Save that for the track. Or runway. But don't do it on public roads.