If you're doing some end-of-year vehicle shopping, then Chevrolet is offering some significant incentives with an Employee Discount for Everyone promotion that stacks with other cashback deals. For example, if you're in the market for a new Blazer RS, the employee pricing knocks $4,190 off the bottom line, plus there's a $1,000 cash allowance. This is a total savings of $5,190 off this trim's standard base price of $41,795 after destination.

The discounts on the Blazer aren't even the biggest incentives that are part of this deal. Chevrolet is already offering big deals on the Corvette, and this new discount could save you even more. Any 2019 C7 'Vette Z06s remaining on lots are eligible for $9,885 off from the Employee Discount for Everyone and a $2,000 Cash Allowance for a total of $11,885 below MSRP. At last count, there were over 5,000 examples of the previous-gen Corvette still available in showrooms.

Performance vehicle fans can also get smaller deals on other sporty models. Chevy is still trying to get Ford Mustang owners to switch to a Camaro, and these incentives can take $5,495 off of an SS for folks leaving the Blue Oval's pony car for the Bowtie's offering. If off-road fun is more your style, then there's a total of $4,640 below MSRP for a 2019 Colorado ZR2.

Folks shopping for a greener vehicle also have some choices. A 2019 Bolt electric hatchback in the Premier trim has just $2,928 off from the Employee Discount for Everyone program, but there's also a $5,500 cash allowance for a total discount of $8,428 below MSRP. In addition, the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid is available for $7,489 below MSRP.

You can see the full list of incentives on Chevy's sales page. The Employee Discount for Everyone deal runs through January 2, 2020.