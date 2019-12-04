Volkswagen's two-door, convertible crossover, the T-Roc Cabriolet, begins production today at VW Group's Osnabrück, Germany plant. The T-Roc cab isn't the first mashup of convertibles and crossovers. Icons such as the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet came and went before Volkswagen unveiled the soft-top T-Roc earlier this year.

Volkswagen will build the T-Roc Cabriolet at its multi-brand plant in Osnabrück, Germany, where VW Group also builds the Porsche Cayman. The T-Roc cab is an expansion of the T-Roc lineup, which already includes your typical four-door crossover variant. VW debuted the new crossover in November 2017, giving the brand a subcompact offering as the segment continued to grow.

The T-Roc Cabriolet is more about style than offering the versatility you'd expect from a crossover. Power, which comes from either a 114-horsepower (85-kilowatts) turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder or a 148-hp (110-kW) turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, only goes to the front wheels. A six-speed manual is standard, though customers can upgrade to the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Gallery: VW T-Roc Cabriolet (2019)

46 Photos

Power and performance are not the T-Roc Cabriolet's forte. It's about style, and the VW has plenty of that. The soft top can open in nine seconds at speeds up to 19 miles per hour (30 kilometers per hour).

VW offers the cabriolet in one of two design packages – Style and R-Line. The Style offers 17-inch wheels, ambient lighting, and an available leather interior package. The R-Line adds upscale niceties such as fog lights and fabric and leatherette sport seats. It, too, comes with 17-inch wheels, though 19-inch ones are optional. Options include a Beats audio system, an 11.7-inch digital gauge cluster, and more.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, which is the brand's only convertible, won't go on sale until spring 2020. Unfortunately, there's little chance you'll see the convertible crossover cruising U.S. streets. VW doesn't even sell the regular T-Roc here – and Americans love their crossovers.