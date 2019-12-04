With BMW expecting the X3 M to become its best-selling M-branded car globally, it’s not a surprise that tuning firms are already working on the performance SUV. After seeing the Manhart X3 M, it’s now time to take a look at a new project by Swiss company Dahler. The comprehensive package includes performance and visual upgrades not only for the X3 M but also for the mechanically identical X4 M.

Gallery: BMW X3 M and X4 M by Dahler

36 Photos

Described as being “strong as a grizzly bear, down-to-earth yet elegant,” the duo relies on a modified 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine. In its standard form, the unit delivers 480 horsepower (353 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of twist in non-Competition guises. The more powerful variant comes with 510 hp (375 kW) and the same amount of torque at peak.

Save Thousands On A New BMW X3 MSRP $ 41,995 MSRP $ 41,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Dahler’s WLTP-tested and EU-homologated performance pack boosts these numbers to respectful 610 hp (449 kW) and 575 lb-ft (760 Nm). For those of you who live in Germany and use the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn on a daily basis, the removed top speed limiter should probably be a warmly welcomed addition, too. Dahler promises even more power with the Stage 2 tune of its package that’s currently in the works.

You won’t go unnoticed as both the X3 M and X4 M now benefit from a performance stainless steel exhaust system for a “sporty-sonorous” note. Dahler says the system has been optimized to work “perfectly” with the factory-installed gasoline particulate filters. The SUVs also ride on a lowered suspension with precision calibrations to “diminish the sensitivity to crosswind and for an improved appearance.” A choice of 21- and 22-inch wheels is available.

Everything from the above said is already on sale and Dahler is meanwhile developing an adjustable in both height and hardness suspension kit, as well as visual enhancements such as a new front bumper lip spoiler.