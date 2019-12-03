Hide press release Show press release

SPOFEC refines the Rolls-Royce Phantom

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is one of the most exclusive automobiles in the world and that also is true for its latest generation. SPOFEC refines the English luxury sedan with great love of detail and in addition gives it a touch more sporty character with custom components of the highest quality.

In concert with custom-tailored 24-inch alloys developed in cooperation with American hi-tech manufacturer Vossen, tailor-made carbon bodywork components make the Phantom even more exciting. The SPOFEC wheels also offer further enhanced driving dynamics as does the lowered suspension.

The powerful SPOFEC engine tuning to 504 kW / 685 hp and a peak torque of 1,010 Nm delivers a significant gain in dynamics as well. German company SPOFEC is a business division of NOVITEC Group and dedicates itself exclusively to the customization of the current Rolls-Royce vehicles from Goodwood.

The SPOFEC team has many years of experience and great expertise in further refining an automobile as exclusive as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, and doing so tastefully. To this end, the designers developed equally elegant and aerodynamically efficient bodywork components, which perfectly blend in with the lines of the luxury liner. All SPOFEC design components are produced from carbon composite to ensure a perfect fit and surface quality as well as optimal paintability.

The SPOFEC front fascia replaces the production bumper in its entirety. Its sophisticated design with integrated spoiler gives the Phantom an even more striking face. What is more: It also reduces front-axle lift at high speeds.

The SPOFEC rocker panels with their raised flaps aft of the front wheel arches take up the styling of the front fascia and in addition give the Phantom a lower and sleeker visual stance. The SPOFEC fender attachments behind the front wheel arches highlight the brand logos even more effectively.

The SPOFEC rear fascia, likewise designed as a single piece, and the subtle spoiler give the rear view a more athletic character. In addition, the spoiler lip on the trunk contributes to an optimal aerodynamic balance.

The tailor-made SPOFEC SP2 wheels represent another important design element for the Phantom. They were designed and are produced by Vossen. The US company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hi-tech forged wheels.

The SPOFEC SP2 alloys captivate with their unusual styling featuring nine pairs of twin-spokes and a large center cover that conceals the wheel bolts. In addition, they are tremendously strong and thus suited for the Phantom EWB with longer wheelbase as well.

The 10Jx24 SPOFEC wheels are mounted with tires of size 295/30 R 24 front and back, and come in a host of visual variants. There is a choice of 72 different colors and the wheels are available with a brushed or polished surface finish, too.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom features an adaptive air suspension to deliver its already proverbial ride quality. The SPOFEC suspension engineers developed a special control module for the suspension that lowers the ride height of the luxury sedan by about 40 millimeters compared to the production level at speeds up to 140 km/h. At higher speeds, the body automatically reverts to the original level.

The SPOFEC performance upgrade for the 6.75-liter twelve-cylinder engine of the Rolls-Royce Phantom delivers further enhanced driving dynamics. It comprises a processor-controlled plug-and-play N-TRONIC module that is integrated into the engine electronics. The auxiliary control unit features special mapping for injection and ignition, and increases the boost pressure of the twin-turbo engine.

The result of this operation is an increase in peak output by 84 kW / 114 hp and a bump in peak torque by 110 Nm. With 504 kW / 685 hp and 1,010 Nm, the SPOFEC-refined Rolls-Royce Phantom sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds. The EWB variant with long wheelbase takes just a tenth longer. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Thanks to the harmonious combination with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the SPOFEC performance upgrade is reflected not only in the improved driving performance. In addition, the even more superior power delivery of the V12 provides an even more superb driving experience while delivering that same sublime smoothness on the road.