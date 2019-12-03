The C8's LS2 V8 will gain forged internals and two turbochargers to make it happen.

If there’s one vehicle synonymous with Hennessey, it’s the Chevrolet Corvette. That relationship is poised to continue in a big way, with Hennessey announcing today that it will offer modified versions of the new mid-engine Corvette with up to 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts). Other less radical options for Corvette buyers will also be offered, but either way you slice it, Hennessey seems ready to rock with the new supercar.

"We expect the new C8 Corvette to be an excellent platform from which our clients can further personalize their cars, which obviously includes adding more power and performance,” said company founder John Hennessey. “Over the past several months we have had hundreds of inquiries from C8 buyers wanting to know what we will be offering for the new Corvette. Thus, we created an online questionnaire and have received over 250 completed forms and getting more every day. The customers are telling us what they want and big surprise – they want more power.”

Gallery: 2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette

2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette
4 Photos
2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette 2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette 2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette 2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette

To that end, Hennessey will initially offer an exhaust system upgrade that will bring a “slight power increase.” An exact number isn’t mentioned, but from there a supercharger kit will bump the C8 to 700 hp (522 kW). The big tamale will see the Corvette’s current LS2 V8 rebuilt with upgraded internals and crowned with a pair of turbochargers to reach 1,200 hp. An upgraded dual-clutch transmission will shuffle that power exclusively to the rear wheels. Regardless of power, Hennessey will also offer a CarbonAero exterior body kit, upgraded Brembo brakes, adjustable suspension, and special wheel/tire packages.

Reports surfaced prior to the C8’s reveal that the Corvette’s electronics were designed to be tamper-proof, and hence, untunable. The C7 ZR1 had a similar system in place that Hennessey was eventually able to modify. It’s unclear if Hennessey already has the 2020 Corvette’s brain figured out, but we suspect the tuner is eager to offer high-horsepower alternatives before Chevy’s own monster Corvette hit the streets in the coming years.

Current rumors say the new ZR1 will also boast two turbochargers, but it will run the high-rpm DOHC V8 used in the C8.R race car. It will also be electrically assisted and all-wheel-drive, generating an alleged 900 hp (671 kW). Also unconfirmed is the fabled Corvette Zora, which could see production models going beyong the 1,000-hp (746 kW) mark.

Source: Hennessey Performance
HENNESSEY WILL OFFER UP TO 1,200 HP FOR 2020 C8 CORVETTE
From mild to wild, Texas tuning powerhouse has big plans for America’s sports car
 
2020 Hennessey C8 Corvette Hi-res Images:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/siu39v37z376puc/AACfW8p4aIIFcTTMIwxvo4aKa?dl=0
 
Sealy, Texas (December 3, 2019)—The Team from Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has big plans for the 2020 C8 Corvette.  HPE will offer up to 1200 hp for the new mid-engine Corvette with a specially designed twin turbo system that will include a specially built LT2 V8 engine with upgraded engine internals including forged aluminum pistons (10.0:1 compression ratio) and forged steel connecting rods.  The HPE1200 Twin Turbo C8 Corvette will also incorporate an upgraded and fortified factory dual clutch transmission. 
 
The company also plans to offer its signature CarbonAero carbon fiber body upgrades including front splitter and airdam and rear carbon fiber wing.  HPE also plans to offer a full Brembo brake system upgrade along with an adjustable Penske suspension as well as wheel and tire upgrades.
 
“We expect the new C8 Corvette to be an excellent platform from which our clients can further personalize their cars, which obviously includes adding more power and performance,” said company founder and chief horsepower evangelist, John Hennessey.  “Over the past several months we have had hundreds of inquiries from C8 buyers wanting to know what we will be offering for the new Corvette.  Thus, we created an online questionnaire and have received over 250 completed forms and getting more every day.  The customers are telling us what they want and big surprise – they want more power!”
 
Enthusiasts and buyers can fill out the Hennessey C8 Corvette questionnaire here:
 
http://hennesseyperformance.com/vehicles/chevrolet-2/corvette/c8/
 
HPE plans to initially offer a stainless-steel exhaust system upgrade for improved sound and a slight power increase. Hennessey will also offer a supercharger system upgrade for up to 700 hp and will begin offering this system once computer tuning becomes available for the new C8 engine platform.
 
“We are very excited about the new C8 Corvette and have big plans for it,” said Hennessey.  “From mild to wild, we plan to offer a wide variety of track tested parts and upgrades that come with a warranty.  We’ve modified over 500 C7 Corvettes since 2013 and expect to upgrade many more C8 Corvettes starting in 2020!”