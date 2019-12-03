Radium green paint covers the exterior and the stitching on the inside.
A new special edition model celebrates the Bentley Continental GT's production car record at the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The British brand is making just 15 of these models that are available with vibrant paint and special interior trim.
This special Continental GT is available in the exclusive shade Radium green from the Mulliner personalization division. The color also shows up on the Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tires that wrap around 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels. There are also Acid Green brake calipers. A carbon fiber body kit and gloss black trim add some dark contrast to the eye-catching color. Customers can also specify an optional "100" in the grille in recognition of the automaker's centenary year.
On the inside, this limited-run Continental GT has a mix of Alcantara and Beluga leather upholstery with Radium green stitching for a bright contrast. Pikes Peak embroidery appears on the headrests. The center console is has a Piano Black finish, and there is carbon fiber trim throughout the rest of the cabin. The speaker covers have Black Anodised and Radium touches. Each of the 15 vehicles has a different section of the Pikes Peak course as a graphic on the passenger side of the dashboard.
This Continental GT packs the same 6.0-liter W12 that's generally available in the grand touring coupe. The mill offers 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. This gets the vehicle to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).
Bentley will begin taking orders for the special edition Continental GT in December 2019. The company isn't disclosing the price for the limited-run model but expect the figure to be higher than the $216,400 base price.
(Crewe, 3 December 2019) Bentley has announced details of a striking Continental GT Limited Edition that celebrates a record-breaking automotive achievement from earlier in the British marque’s centenary year. The run of special coupes is restricted to just 15 examples and honours Bentley’s accomplishment at the demanding International Hill Climb event in the USA in June.
The world’s finest Grand Tourer shaved an impressive 8.4 seconds off the existing record for the 12.42-mile course in Colorado, making it the fastest production car ever at Pikes Peak. Driven by three-time champion, former ‘King of the Mountain’ Rhys Millen, the W12-powered Continental GT climbed almost 5,000 ft through 156 bends in just ten minutes, 18.4 seconds.
Chris Craft, Member of the Board for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales at Bentley Motors, said:
“The new Limited Edition Continental GT is distinguished by a number of carefully curated features to honour that outstanding record run. It reflects Bentley’s spirit of endeavour, one that has been a constant throughout the last 100 years and remains at the beating heart of the company.”
The celebratory model is available to order from December 2019.
A Striking Limited Edition
The new Limited Edition is distinguished by a carbon fibre body kit and eye-catching Radium by Mulliner paintwork, mirroring the colour scheme used on the record-breaking car. Gloss black detailing has also been added to the front lower bumper inserts, roof panel, wing mirrors and rear surfaces.
Acid Green brake disc callipers, Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish and a Pikes Peak decal to the front bumper hint at the Limited Edition’s record-breaking lineage, while 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in Gloss Black are standard. An optional ‘100’ grille is a reminder that the Continental GT’s impressive hill climb achievement took place in Bentley’s centenary year.
Inside the cabin, Alcantara with contrasting Radium thread stitching adorns much of the soft trim areas, matched with Beluga secondary hide. The steering wheel features a honeycomb stitching design and a centre stripe both in Radium, as per the Pikes Peak GT race car. Carbon fibre fascias and wasitrails are complemented by a Piano Black centre console, all adding to the sporting theme. The passenger-side fascia features a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track, with five different graphics being used across the 15-car run, along with the record-setting time of 10:18.488.
Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching, Pikes Peak treadplates and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish further enhance the interior appeal. The Continental GT’s luxurious cabin includes the ground-breaking Bentley Rotating Display, deep pile overmats and Front Seat Comfort Specification.
Like the Continental GT that broke the Pikes Peak record earlier this year, this new model features the world’s most advanced 12-cylinder petrol engine in the twin-turbocharged Bentley W12. This mighty engine develops 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, effortlessly accelerating the Continental GT from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds), with a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).
