Drag races usually put against each other two or more sports or performance cars. We’ve seen literally hundreds of them but we haven’t seen anything like this race before. This is a competition between diesel off-road vehicles and - as the definition of a drag race implies - it’s performed on a drag strip and not on an off-road test ground.

What’s on the menu today? On the right side is a Land Rover Discovery with a 2.0-liter, 240-hp diesel engine. Next to it is a Toyota Land Cruiser with its massive 2.8-liter, 177-hp straight-four motor and next to that is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a 2.2-liter diesel, generating 200 hp. The final contender is a Volkswagen Amarok powered by the largest engine from all four off-roaders - a 3.0-liter V6 diesel with 258 hp. Needless to say, all four vehicles are AWD.

Gallery: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Review

23 Photos

So, which one is going to win this quarter-mile drag race? Of course, we won’t spoil it but let’s take a quick look at some of the events during the race. First, the least powerful model takes a small advantage thanks to its good start but quickly loses the first place. Shortly after, the most powerful of the quartet takes the lead but the Discovery with the smallest engine runs right behind.

Save Thousands On A New Jeep Wrangler MSRP $ 29,540 MSRP $ 29,540 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Interestingly, this test comes to prove once more that a larger engine displacement doesn’t necessarily mean a quicker vehicle. Many other factors, such as output, transmission, weight, traction, and more, are also very, very important in drag races.

If you watch the video after the 2:50-minute mark, there’s also a rolling-start drag, where the final result is exactly the same as in the standing-start race, no surprises here. There's also a brake test which is so fun to watch.