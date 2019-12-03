Starting at $452,750, the 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom is one of the most (if not the most) expensive new cars money can buy in the United States. Meanwhile, a Phantom from 2004 could cost you as little as $70,000-80,000 depending on the mileage and condition. In that case, which one is a smarter investment? Here’s a new comprehensive video comparing the seventh and eighth generation Phantoms that should help you decide.

Exactly 16 years separate the two cars from the clip but, if you just look at the design, you can’t tell the gap is that big. Just think of how big the difference between a 2020 BMW 7 Series and a 2004 7 Series is to get a better perspective. The older of the two cars here rides on custom 24-inch wheels which slightly affect the minimalistic design but add to the overall imposing appearance.

The guys from the Throttle House channel on YouTube take a look inside the cabins of the two limos to discover the new one is, obviously, more refined and has new technologies onboard. The 2004 Phantom has a more classic feel to the interior, especially in the front with the thin steering wheel. Or, as the boys in the video say, it’s more gangsta.

“It still feels modern but at the same time captures a kind of a vintage vibe.”

The suicide doors definitely add to that feel. Oh, wait - Rolls-Royce doesn’t want you to call them that way anymore.

“Suicide doors, right? No, Rolls-Royce calls them coach doors. Oh, they changed the name? “Yeah, they didn’t want YouTubers to take them to a forest and film them,” is the simple explanation Throttle House gives.