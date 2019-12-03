A gray car is not particularly exciting to look at (unless it's a Nardo Gray R8), and neither is an SUV trying hard to look like a coupe. Porsche is trying to kill two birds with one stone by allowing its bespoke division to work on a gray Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and inject some pizzazz for those willing to pay the premium. The base version of the electrified performance SUV kicks off at $164,400, but this will cost you a lot more given the add-ons applied by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

While the Quarzite Gray Metallic paint doesn’t cost extra, you’ll have to pony up $1,650 for those 21-inch alloy wheels that come along with wheel arches finished in the same color as the rest of the body. The sport exhaust system with silver tailpipes is an additional $3,220, while the SportDesign Package in glossy black is going to set you back an additional $5,660.

There are some things we would change, though. The contrasting yellow brake calipers don’t really fit the livery of this Cayenne Coupe, while the interior could use a bit of color to spruce things up. The Porsche crest on the center armrest is a nice touch, but it’ll cost you an extra $450. That shouldn’t be much of an issue considering the vehicle’s exorbitant price before even playing around with the vast configurator and its many options.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid might be the top dog in the Cayenne family for now, but recent spy shots have fueled a rumor about Porsche working on an 800-hp powertrain that could power a new flagship variant. If that’s the case, surely it will get close to the $200,000 mark and basically match the mighty Lamborghini Urus while still remaining more attainable than a $235,700 Bentley Bentayga Speed.