Yes, folks - this is the very same car that we featured in another video earlier this year. More precisely, back in September, the all-carbon Bugatti EB110 was spotted during the West Coast madness around Monterey, and now it visits Jay Leno’s Garage for a more detailed walkaround tour and - of course - a short drive.

For this episode of his YouTube series, Leno is joined by Derek Hill, an American racing driver and the son of 1961 Formula One World Champion Phil Hill. He is famous for racing an EB110 in the Daytona 24 Hours in 1996, when he set the fastest lap in the Daytona Test Days. Unfortunately, while leading the class in the seventh hour, the car experienced a mechanical failure.

Nevertheless, he is obviously a Bugatti expert and Leno asks him about the overall experience when driving an EB110. The two then talk more about the history of this particular example, which was built in 1994 and was handed to German company Dauer for a full carbon fiber makeover. This is the only EB110 on the planet with a lacquered naked carbon fiber finish. Talk about exclusivity.

But that wasn’t the only upgrade the French supercar (or shall we say hypercar?) received from Dauer. Thanks to a new sports exhaust system and a modified ECU, it has somewhere around 700 horsepower, which is a nice boost over the factory 553 hp. Add to that a weight of below 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) and an all-wheel drive, and you’ve got a vehicle that can probably give some of the most modern supercars a good run for the money. Oh, and don't forget the six-speed manual gearbox, which was designed and created by Bugatti in-house.