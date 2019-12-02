A Tesla Model S, Citroën DS, and 2nd-gen VW Scirocco are among the eclectic mix of possible additions.
A leak on the GT Planet forum suggests a massive collection of new cars are joining Forza Horizon 4. The info comes from users on the forum, but a news story on the site reports that "trusted sources" say that the info is legit. Unfortunately, there's no indication about when these vehicles might join the already extensive lineup of machines in the game. Check out the list from one of these unnamed informants below:
- #11 Alfa Giulietta BTCC 2018
- Alfa Brera Ti 2009
- Aston DB7 Zagato 2003
- Aston Vanquish 2001
- Aston Virage 2012
- Aston Vulcan AMR Pro 2019
- #44 Audi R8 LMS 2018
- Audi TT 2004
- Austin Seven 1924
- Bentley Turbo R 1992
- Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2010
- Chevrolet Corvair 1969
- Citroen C4 VTS 2009
- Citroen DS23 1975
- DeTomaso Pantera 1971
- Dodge Magnum SRT8 2008
- Dodge Stealth Turbo 1996
- Dodge “Supercharger” 1968
- #25 Ferrari 488 Challenge 2017
- #117 Ferrari 599 Formula Drift 2018
- Ferrari Portofino 2018
- Fiat Coupe 2000
- #1 Ford Escort MK1 1967
- #5 Ford Escort MK2 1977
- #14 Ford Mustang SCCA 1998
- #15 Ford Mustang 1991
- #25 Ford Ultra4 Bronco 2017
- #98 Ford Mustang TA 2018
- Ford Focus SVT 2003
- Ford Formula 4 2014
- Ford GT70 1970
- Ford Ka 2011
- Ford Lola T90 1966
- Ford Mustang GT390 1968
- Ford Mustang SVO 1986
- Ford Racing Puma 1999
- Ford Supervan 3 1994
- Ford Thunderbird 1957
- GMC Jimmy 1970
- Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 2018
- Honda Civic Si 1999
- Jaguar I-Pace 2018
- Kurtis Kraft KK500C 1954
- Lamborghini Espada 400GT 1973
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante 2018
- LEGO Bugatti Chiron 2019
- Lincoln Continental 1962
- Lincoln MKVII 1988
- Lincoln MKVIII 1998
- #22 Lotus 35 Martin 1966
- #99 Lotus Evora GT4 2018
- Lotus Esprit Turbo 1980
- Land Rover Defender “Paypal” 1997
- Land Rover Range Rover SVR 2018
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Maserati Gran Turismo MC 2010
- Maserati Quattroporte 2012
- Matra-Simca MS650 1970
- Mazda 323GTR 1992
- Mazda ProMazda 2013
- Mazda USF2000 2013
- McLaren M6GT 1969
- McLaren Speedtail 2019
- Mercedes AMG Hammer 1987
- Mercedes E55 AMG 2006
- Mercedes E63 AMG 2012
- Mercedes E63S AMG 2018
- Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss 2010
- Mitsubishi FTO 1998
- Mercury Cyclone Spoiler 1970
- Napier Railton 1933
- #64 Nissan 370Z Formula Drift 2018
- Nissan Pulsar GTI-R 1990
- Nissan Dakar 2004
- Panoz Esperante 2005
- Peugeot 205 Rallye 1991
- Peugeot 206RC 2004
- Peugeot 207RC 2007
- Peugeot 207 Super 2000 2007
- #00 Porsche Macan “RR” 2018
- #11 Porsche 956 1983
- #65 Porsche 911 Desert 1985
- #73 Porsche 911 GT3R 2018
- Porsche 356C Emory 1964
- Porsche Singer 911 1990
- Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2010
- Porsche 911 997 GT3 2007
- Porsche Boxster S 2010
- Porsche GT4 Clubsport 2019
- Porsche Gunter Works 400R 2018
- RAESR Tachyon 2019
- Renault Alpine A110 2017
- Renault Clio 197 2007
- Renault Clio RS 2016
- Renault Megane R26R 2008
- Renault Megane RS 2018
- Rover SD1 1984
- RUF CTR2 1995
- Saab 9-3 Turbo X 2008
- Savage Rivale GTS 2013
- Shelby 1000 2012
- SSC Ultimate Aero 2010
- #00 Subaru Levorg GT 2018
- Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer 2017
- Triumph GT6 1973
- Triumph TR7 1979
- Venturi Atlantique 1997
- Volvo C30 2009
- Volvo C30 Polestar 2013
- #22 Volkswagen Golf WTCR 2018
- Zenvo TSRS 2019
While this list is huge, it doesn't include a few of the vehicles that GT Planet forum members are finding in the game's code. These additional machines include:
- 1949 Ford Dually Hot Rod
- 1988 Mitsubishi Starion
- 1988 Volkswagen Scirocco 16v
- 2003 Volkswagen Bora VR6
- 2014 Tesla Model S
- 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn
- 1993 Porsche 928 GTS
- 2004 Mercedes-AMG C32
- 2016 McLaren P1 GTR
- 2010 Mazda Mazdaspeed3
- 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon from Fast & Furious 8
- 2012 Chrysler 300
- 2014 Chevrolet SS
- 2000 BMW Z8
- 1984 BMW M635CSI
- 2000 BMW 323 Sport
- 2009 Aston Martin DBS
- 1992 Alfa Romeo 155
- 2012 Infiniti IPL G
Later in the forum thread, a new user says that that he or she is joining to confirm "the leak is legit." This person also adds even more to the list.
- 1967 Dodge Coronet
- 1985 Mazda RX-7
- 1979 Opel Kadett
- 1991 Peugeot 205 Rallye
- 1981 Subaru Brat