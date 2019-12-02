The Tesla Cybertruck's white-hot popularity is burning up the Internet, and people are desperate to get behind the wheel. A new petition on Change.org begs Microsoft, Turn 10 Studios, Playground Games, and Tesla to work together and get the pickup into Forza Horizon 4 or even a future Forza game. There are just 28 supporters for the petition as of this writing, so it has a long way to go before the games' publisher or developer take notice.

There are currently no Tesla models in either Forza Motorsport 7 or Forza Horizon 4. However, if this petition is a failure, there's still a chance for the Cybertruck to join the lineup in the existing games or future ones because of the precedent from earlier entries in the franchise. The Model S appeared in Forza Horizon 2 and 3, in addition to Forza Motorsport 6. The original Tesla Roadster was in Forza Motorsport 4.

For the first time in several years, Microsoft didn't release a new Forza franchise game in 2019. Instead, the developers have continued to support the existing entries by adding more cars to Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 4.

The next console from Microsoft goes under the codename Scarlett and arrives for the holiday season in 2020. There aren't many details about it, but a custom processor allegedly makes Scarlett four times more powerful than an existing Xbox One X. Rumors suggest a new Forza game could be among the console's launch lineup, and the work on it is the reason for not releasing an entry in 2019.

The Cybertruck should be lots of fun, especially in an open-world game like the Forza Horizon series. The top version of the truck can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 2.9 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds.