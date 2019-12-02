Deliveries of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are just beginning for the owners, and the handover process reveals some previously unknown details about the new muscle car. For example, this video reveals that the $1,500 Handling Package includes an oil catch can, which isn't listed as part of the pack on the Blue Oval's configurator.

Dealers handle the installation of the Handling Package just prior to delivering to GT500 to the buyer. It includes a Gurney flag and splitter wickers for the corners of the front splitter. This doesn't seem like a lot of extra content for $1,500, so the inclusion of the oil catch can makes sense.





An oil catch can is a clever way to get around one of the less desirable mechanical features of modern vehicles. As a natural part of engine design, some vapors and oil mist in the cylinders get past the piston rings. The old-school solution is simply to vent this out of the powerplant. However, this method doesn't meet modern emissions regulations, and the solution is to route the vapor back into the intake where the engine can combust it. Unfortunately, oil can then build up inside the intake manifold, and this gunk can eventually limit airflow into the mill. The oil catch can serves as a filter that collects this material before it reaches the intake.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford to confirm that the oil catch can is part of the Handling Package and not just something special that this dealer is doing. There's good news because there are two ways to get it. The company not only verifies that the catch can comes with the Handling Package but also with the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Package.