THE NEW JAGUAR F-TYPE

– New design: 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE evolves into a purer, more sculpted and assertive expression of the definitive Jaguar sports car with new hood with flowing surfaces, subtly enlarged grille, unique front bumper designs, among other design touches

– Super-slim LED headlights with ‘Calligraphy’ signature J daytime running lights accentuate the purposeful, confident stance, while slender LED tail lamps with ‘Chicane’ signature introduced by the all-electric I-PACE compliment the design at the rear

– Luxurious materials, exacting craftsmanship and beautiful detailing define the driver-focused interior

– Standard in-car technology includes a new 12.3-inch HD virtual instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM1,2, and software-over-the-air functionality

– F-TYPE R models receive a more powerful supercharged V8 and uprated chassis with new springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and rear knuckles

– Watch the global reveal film here: https://youtu.be/AYFsTYyInB4

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – December 2, 2019 – Today, Jaguar announced the new 2021 F-TYPE sports car. The redesigned model features a new exterior and interior design. Enhanced tuning, technology and convenience features elevate the definitive Jaguar sports car.

The new Jaguar F-TYPE looks more beautiful than ever and embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form. The two-seat sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with an even more muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details.

The range of powerful, responsive engines includes a four-, six- and eight-cylinder option, all matched to eight-speed transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The new F-TYPE also offers more driver-focused technology, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and software-over-the-air functionality so future software updates can be made at the customer’s convenience without having to visit a Retailer1,2. Two superb MeridianTM sound systems also offer enhanced sound reproduction.

Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar, said: “Design the most beautiful sports car, with purity, proportion and presence that’s unmistakably Jaguar: that was the challenge we set ourselves. The new F-TYPE is more dramatic than ever, with even greater clarity of purpose in every line, surface and feature, and embodies true Jaguar design DNA.

“State-of-the-art technologies together with luxurious materials and finishes deliver beauty with purpose in an interior which will delight driver and passenger alike even before the engine starts and the journey begins. Jaguar has been making sports cars for more than 70 years, and that rich heritage has inspired the team to create something truly extraordinary.”

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Purposeful, beautiful and timeless: the new Jaguar F-TYPE looks more dramatic than ever and embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form. The proportions are instantly recognizable, but the new F-TYPE looks even more focused and assertive, and references the beautiful flowing forms from the brand’s rich sports car heritage.

Super-slim LED headlights with subtly updated ‘Calligraphy’ signature J daytime running lights blend perfectly into the ‘liquid metal’ surfacing of the new clamshell hood. Running along the J is an exquisitely- detailed monogram pattern, inspired by Jaguar’s heritage logo. The light graphic accentuates the car’s visual width and hints at its performance potential. The new front bumpers and subtly enlarged grille deliver even more visual impact and presence.

The rear haunches enhance the vehicle’s inherently dramatic, purposeful form. The LED rear light clusters have been subtly updated too. Now slimmer, to match the headlights, they feature a bolder, ‘Chicane’ light graphic introduced by the all-electric I-PACE performance SUV. Beneath is a fine pinstripe detail and, like the headlights, an intricate pattern formed of the heritage monogram. Instead of the predecessor’s stepped form, the outer lenses are now smooth, integrating even more harmoniously into the sweep of the rear deck.

A subtly enlarged grille accentuates the visual presence of the new F-TYPE. The proportions of the classic form remain, but it is now wider and deeper and with a new hexagonal mesh pattern, each cell gloss black at the front and satin black on the inner surfaces. The surround is finished as standard in satin Noble Chrome, or gloss black when the Black Exterior Pack is specified.

The bumpers are new, and introduce bolder surfaces with discreet signature graphics to enhance the overall design and provide greater differentiation across the model range, from F-TYPE to F-TYPE R- Dynamic to F-TYPE R.

For the core F-TYPE model, the look is clean and sculptural. The F-TYPE R-Dynamic model gains layered J aero-blades, which reference a racing influence and help to cleanly guide the airflow around the front of the car. F-TYPE R models feature gloss black bezels around the apertures, making the car look even more assertive, while aerodynamically-optimized strakes serve to further reduce drag. On all models, the apertures feature a mesh pattern matched to the cells in the grille.

A new clamshell hood design sweeps elegantly back from the slimline LED headlights. The surfaces are softer and more organic than before, as if they were liquid metal – inspired by the beautiful flowing forms of models from the Jaguar brand’s rich 84-year history, such as the C-type and D-type. The air vents are positioned further forward for greater efficiency, and blend perfectly into the sculpted aluminum that surrounds them. Further back, the fender vents now proudly feature the Jaguar Leaper.

“F-TYPE has always had great proportions and stance, and our latest design is all about enhancing those key Jaguar values. Our aim was to make the car more contemporary, more purposeful, and even more dramatic,” said Adam Hatton, Exterior Design Director, Jaguar. “The LED headlamps and the larger front grille give a more assertive presence on the road. We’ve re-designed the exotic clamshell hood to enhance the purity of form and accentuate its length. The beautiful flowing surfaces subtly reference great Jaguar cars of the past, while the new vents blend perfectly into the sculpted aluminum around them.”

“Enhanced wheel designs, and a fresh look for the side-vent using the Jaguar ‘Leaper’ detail add to the F- TYPE’s modernity. The powerful rear design has new slim, elegant lamps incorporating latest LED technology and our Jaguar ‘Chicane’ rear signature graphic with intricate monogram pattern. And everywhere you look, you’ll find relentless attention to detail – each is a work of art in itself,” added Hatton.

Reversing the taper formed by the rear license plate recess, together with the reprofiled bumper, draws the eye downwards to enhance visual width and give the car an even more purposeful, planted stance. In a first for Jaguar, the rear badges gain a contemporary gloss black finish when the Black Exterior Pack is specified.

Powertrain-specific exhaust pipes emerge from the rear diffuser, clearly signaling the new sports car’s performance intent. The 296hp turbocharged four-cylinder features a single, central, quadrilateral finisher, while the 380hp supercharged V6 is distinguished by its two large round tailpipes. The 575hp supercharged V8 is identified by quad, outboard exhausts, with the latter featuring etched R branding.

Whichever model customers choose, all can be made even more exclusive by specifying one of the 16 paints in the SVO Premium Palette: Ligurian Black, Ethereal Silver, Ionian Silver, Sunset Gold, Petrolix Blue, Velocity Blue, Tourmaline Brown, Desire, Sanguinello Orange, Atacama Orange, Sorrento Yellow, Constellation, Icy White, Flux Grey, Malachite Green and Amethyst. Each is available with the choice of gloss or satin, resulting in an exceptionally smooth finish and dramatic depth of color.

Customers also have the choice of the exclusive F-TYPE First Edition. Based on the F-TYPE R-Dynamic model, the First Edition is offered for one model year only, and has refinements such as the Exterior Design Pack in contemporary Dark Satin Grey and five-spoke, 20-inch Gloss Technical Gray with Contrast Diamond Turned finish wheels, complementing the choice of Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Fuji White paint.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The new driver-focused interior of the F-TYPE, like the exterior, has evolved into a purer expression of the car’s elegance and performance. By concentrating on further refining the traditionally British Jaguar craftsmanship and adding discreet, beautiful details, the sense of luxury and sportiness has been heightened.

Inside, the driver-focused ‘1+1’ cabin envelops the occupants with luxurious materials such as Windsor Leather, Suedecloth, and Noble Chrome, while Jaguar craftsmanship is embodied in beautiful details such as monogram stitching on the seats and door trim. These touches blend seamlessly with the new 12.3-inch reconfigurable HD TFT instrument cluster and Jaguar InControl® Touch ProTM infotainment system2.

The cockpit now features a 12-inch reconfigurable HD TFT instrument cluster, with graphics unique to the F-TYPE. This offers a choice of three display themes, including full map but, as befits a true sports car, the default mode is characterized by the large central tachometer.

This feature and the gearshift light subtly convey the character and performance potential of the F-TYPE, digitally enhancing the mechanical theatre of the pulsing red ‘heartbeat’ of the start button and the deployable center air vents. The responsive, intuitive Touch Pro infotainment system’s 10-inch touchscreen, matched to three tactile rotary controllers, offers the perfect balance of analogue and digital driver controls.

In addition, the F-TYPE features Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM as standard1, along with software- over-the-air functionality, so future software updates can be made at the owner’s convenience without having to visit a retailer.

“A Jaguar interior should always look and feel special, and none more so than a sports car, and that’s why we’ve focused our attention on beautiful details and refining still further the choice of rich materials and finishes, and adding to the sense of theatre that F-TYPE has always possessed,” said Alister Whelan, Interior Design Director.

Whelan added, “The high-definition virtual instrument cluster and new colorways including Mars with Flame Red stitch deepen the driver-focused character, as do the aluminum gearshift paddles and Engine Spin console finisher in the First Edition model. We’ve also proudly referenced our heritage in the precision-stamped Jaguar lettering on the seat belt guides and glovebox release – understated details like these are a fundamental part of Jaguar design DNA.”

Lightweight slimline seats combine an ergonomically-optimized form with outstanding comfort, further enhanced by heating and cooling options. The seats come in two forms: Sport and Performance. The F- TYPE and F-TYPE R-Dynamic models are fitted standard with the purest Sport version. The Performance seat has more pronounced support at shoulder height, and is offered standard on F-TYPE R and First Edition models, and is offered as optional on the F-TYPE and F-TYPE R-Dynamic models.

The seat belt guides are finished with discreet ‘Jaguar Est. 1935 markings’, which are proudly repeated on the glovebox release button surround. This subtle reference signifies the year the Jaguar name was first used by company founder Sir William Lyons to brand one of his beautiful cars.

The interior of the F-TYPE First Edition features 12-way Windsor Leather seats in Ebony with Light Oyster stitching, or Mars with Flame Red stitching. Other highlights include the instrument cluster wrapped in Ebony Suedecloth with Monogram embossing, aluminum gearshift paddles, an exclusive aluminum center console finisher with First Edition branding, and an Ebony Suedecloth headliner.

PERFORMANCE

The ideal balance of beautiful design, visceral performance and outstanding dynamics has always made the Jaguar F-TYPE unique, and now the definitive Jaguar sports car offers even greater driver reward.

A range of powerful, responsive engines in the 2021 F-TYPE includes four-, six- and eight-cylinder options with 296hp, 380hp and 575hp respective outputs. All are matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control capability using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Each engine is equipped with an active exhaust system, which is switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers who choose the 575hp supercharged V8 and wish for a more subtle, refined sound can select the new Quiet Start mode. This ensures that the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until automatically opening under load, releasing the signature roar fundamental to the F-TYPE driving experience.

The distinctive crackle and pop on the overrun synonymous with Jaguar F-TYPE, remains, with sounds meticulously tuned to suit the distinctive character of each model. All engines are equipped with close- coupled particulate filters to make them even cleaner.

The filters are neatly integrated into the aftertreatment system and trap ultrafine particles as the exhaust gas passes through them. Under normal driving conditions, the trapped particles will be oxidized into CO2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.

Jaguar F-TYPE R

The new Jaguar F-TYPE R continues to set the benchmark for truly involving, driver-focused sports cars. Just as its design has evolved, so too has the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 at its heart. It now generates 575hp and 516 lb-ft of torque; increases of 25hp and 14 lb-ft compared to the previous model.

Combined with the torque on-demand all-wheel drive system with Jaguar’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) control technology, this delivers truly extraordinary performance and immediate throttle response in all gears and in variety of conditions3. Acceleration from 0-60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while the maximum speed is electronically-limited to 186mph4.

The bespoke calibration to IDD and to the rear electronic active differential (EAD) is designed to for optimum torque distribution between the front and rear axles and across the rear axle. Combined with a new calibration for the Dynamic Stability Control system, this enhances traction and dynamics – on a variety of surfaces and conditions – while maintaining the agility and handling balance of the F-TYPE R3.

Aluminum double wishbone front and rear suspension and a recalibrated state-of-the-art electric power- assisted steering (EPAS) system offering an even more connected feel are fundamental to the car’s immediate and intuitive responses to every driver input.

Matched to new springs and anti-roll bars, the chassis is further enhanced by the continuously-variable dampers at the core of the brand’s Adaptive Dynamics system. The valves inside each damper and the control algorithms have been recalibrated to improve both low-speed comfort and high-speed control3,4.

The unique tune for the Torque Vectoring by Braking system is designed for even more precise control of the braking applied to the inner wheels to further mitigate understeer3.

The rear knuckles are now aluminum die castings, which, together with new, larger wheel bearings and revised upper ball joints increase camber and toe stiffness by 37 percent and 41 percent respectively. This results in more precise control of the tire contact patch, which translates to an even more connected steering feel.

The specially-developed 265/35/ZR20 and 305/30/ZR20 Pirelli P Zero tires are 10mm wider than before and provide exceptional levels of grip. These are paired to new 10-spoke, 20-inch wheels in Gloss Black with diamond-turned finish and are exclusive to the F-TYPE R.

Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic and F-TYPE Core Models

The familiar and ever-popular supercharged 3.0-liter V6 in the Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic develops 380hp and 339 lb-ft of torque and is defined by its linear power delivery and willingness to rev. Drivers are rewarded by a unique, hard-edged exhaust note from the two large center tailpipes. The V6 is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, and also benefits from a standard limited slip differential with torque vectoring by braking3.

The pairing of the Jaguar F-TYPE sports car with the 296hp 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium engine delivers enhanced agility and affordability. This is a true F-TYPE, with its own unique character. This model retains the performance expected from the F-TYPE, and can accelerate from 0-60mph in as little as 5.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph4.

The turbocharged engine’s maximum torque of 295 lb-ft generated from just 1,500rpm, together with technologies including fully variable control of intake valve lift, integrated exhaust manifold and twin-scroll turbocharger with ceramic ball bearings, delivers exceptional response throughout the rev range.

1 Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control. Do not operate, adjust or view the navigation or multimedia systems under conditions that will affect your safety or the safety of others. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto user interfaces are products of Apple or Google and their terms and privacy statements apply. The interfaces require compatible iPhone or Android smartphone and message and data usage rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google Inc.

2 Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control. Do not operate, adjust or view the navigation or multimedia systems under conditions that will affect your safety or the safety of others. Only use mobile phones, and other devices, even with voice commands, when it is safe to do so.

3 These features are not a substitute for driving safely with due care and attention and will not function under all circumstances, speeds, weather and road conditions, etc. Driver should not assume that these features will correct errors of judgment in driving. Please consult the owner's manual or your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for more details.

4 Always follow local speed limits.

