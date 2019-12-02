Daimler took the super-luxury SUV market by storm last month, unveiling its most opulent high-riding vehicle. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS enters the segment as a permanent member of the brand’s lineup with sales in the United States expected to begin in the second half of next year. The official debut of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic was accompanied by a few videos showing the vehicle in action but now we have the chance to take a closer look at some of its most interesting features thanks to a new almost 20-minute video by Shmee150.

The clip was shot in Dubai, an appropriate place to film the Maybach of SUVs, where Tim shows us the design details that are specific to the Maybach version of the GLS. The video also takes us through the controls and options of the interior, including the functions of the MBUX infotainment system. The example he is inspecting is finished in a Hyacinth Red paintwork complemented by 23-inch Maybach-specific wheels.

Taking a look at the back seats, this is obviously the more luxurious four-seat variant, which comes nicely equipped with anything you can think of - folding tables, champagne flutes, dedicated fragrance, rear-seat entertainment system, and many more. All four seats inside the cabin are ventilated and heated, and come loaded with a massaging function as standard.

As you can probably recall, under the hood is an electrified 4.0-liter V8, which generates 550 hp (410 kW) and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) of torque. There’s also an EQ electric boost, which adds an extra 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) for a limited time. The system should be able to propel the GLS 600 4Matic from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 4.8 seconds with top speed for the U.S. version limited at 130 mph (209 kph). Meanwhile, European customers can enjoy slightly more at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).