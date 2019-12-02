“Opulence” and “elegance” are two words that probably shouldn’t ever meet in the same sentence, but that’s how BMW Abu Dhabi Motors decided to describe its latest arrival. The B7 with its classic Alpina pinstripes and those timeless alloy wheels reinforces our love for the once traditional body style – the sedan.

BMW has been widely criticized for making its kidney grilles visible from the Moon, but they do make some sense on the company’s largest vehicles such as the 7 Series as well as the X7. This particular example of the stately sedan from the United Arab Emirates wears an elegant Tanzanite Blue Metallic exterior and comes with an interesting two-tone interior combining Mandarin and Night Blue Lavalina leather.

The dealer doesn’t list the vehicle’s price tag, but we’re likely looking at a sticker well above the 2020 Alpina B7’s base price in the United States of $141,700. Fun fact, the aforementioned Lavalina leather is not available in the U.S.-spec model due to safety concerns related to the airbags, which means customers have to go for the more common Nappa or Merino leathers. Talk about first world problems.

Styling aside, let’s keep in mind the B7 is currently the world’s fastest production sedan as no other four-door vehicle out there can reach 205 mph (330 km/h). The Dodge Charger Hellcat is right behind Alpina’s speedy sedan by topping out at 204 mph (329 km/h), but it’s no match for the exquisite fit and finish of the German fullsize luxury sedan.

It’s a known fact by now that Alpina will soon cater to those who need a 7 Series with more ground clearance by introducing an upgraded version of the X7. The large SUV has been spotted undergoing testing on numerous occasions and will probably be out in 2020 with the “XB7” moniker to serve as the closest thing to an X7 M.