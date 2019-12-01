The Corvette C8 is already out and about, and we bet those who have been waiting for the unit deliveries are all riled up in getting their hands on the first mid-engined 'Vette. In fact, the Corvette C8 has won Motor Trend's Car of the Year award even before production units have reached their rightful owners, beating the Supra and 911 to the accolade.

Chevrolet, however, wants you to consider buying its predecessor, the Corvette C7. Spotted by the GM Authority, the Golden Bow Tie is offering up to $9,404 cash discount on a front-engined Corvette.

Gallery: 2019 Chevy Corvette Z06 Review

25 Photos

Of course, there's a catch if you want to get the maximum discount. First, you should be a current owner or a lessee of a Corvette. This first condition entitles the buyer to a $3,000 loyalty discount. On top of that, there's a $6,404 price reduction below MSRP, albeit this varies depending on the model.

It's important to note that the clause of owning a Corvette isn't limited to MY 2005 and newer models – something that's required in previous offers, as mentioned by the GM Authority. It's also one of the biggest discounts offered by Chevrolet on the C7.

The GM Authority also spotted that the mentioned incentive above wasn't listed under the Corvette Grand Sport, Z06, or ZR1 models. However, they reached out to their various sources at Chevrolet dealers and confirmed that those three models are still part of the deal.

There are still over 5,000 new units of the Corvette C7 on dealer lots right now. With this offer, do you think Chevrolet will be able to sell all of those front-engined 'Vettes before the year ends? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.