Hennessey's creations have always been about raw power and big numbers, and their tuning expertise has them handling all sorts of cars, not just American muscle or supercars. Their reputation precedes them, and when they've worked on any car, you're sure that it'll come back with some crazy stuff done to it. Just like this Jeep Gladiator Maximus. Hennessey Performance uploaded a quick but sweet video on YouTube about their take on the Jeep midsize pickup, and what awesome additions they threw in to make it a 1,000 horsepower beast.

Gallery: Seeing The 1,000-HP Jeep Gladiator Maximus In Action Is Intimidating

We are big fans of the Jeep Gladiator here at Motor1, it combines the versatility you've always wanted in any pickup with the capability and pedigree of a Jeep. You can read all about it in our review here. If the stock Rubicon isn't enough for you, the option to check out the $200,000 Gladiator Maximus from Hennessey is your best bet. Hurry up, though, as only 24 of these will be made. What do you get for that eye-watering price? Well, right away you'll notice slight aesthetic changes, such as new bumpers, new badging, retractable sidesteps, and a 6.5-inch lift. There are also 37-inch tires on it, as well as King shocks, as well as upgraded front and rear axles and driveshafts, making it capable on and off-road. Inside, you get a fully customized diamond stitched leather interior. Oh, and it sounds amazing with that supercharger whine at full send.

Under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 that makes 1,000 horsepower and 933 pound-feet of torque. The engine reaches these crazy numbers by rebuilding the engine from the ground up using Hennesseys HPE1000 upgrade. Seems a little over the top, right? Because why not? Check out the video above and wear some headphones for some aural pleasure.