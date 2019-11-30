As a not-so-pretty vehicle, the Cybertruck brings forth the creativity of people – that's probably one of the best things about the newest Tesla. Even the Dubai police force joined the fray, publishing a rendering of the Cybertruck that's marked with the police fleet's livery. One group even did it all and reimagined the Tesla truck as a wagon, a two-door pickup, and a panel van – something that we don't think we're ready for just yet.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Hellcat Rendering

5 Photos

As expected, Abimelec Design has his own take on the ill-favored truck. His idea? A Hellcat-powered Cybertruck, complete with two exhaust pipes and an exposed engine block installed on the bed. Wait, let that sink in.

Okay, let's proceed. An EV truck with a gas-guzzling V8 – if that idea doesn't strike a nerve, we don't know what else will. We think it's pointless and no matter how cool Hellcat engines are, Tesla's vision of an emissions-free pickup truck is nowhere near the premise of using a Hellcat engine. But hey, nice try, and we really don't think Abimelec was serious about the ill-fated idea.

Abimelec Design altered the look of the Cybertruck in conjunction with the Hellcat addition. He added reflective panels and a throwback '80s type of rims to complement the look. He also exaggerated the fenders and gave the Cybertruck's face a bit of a character with more angular panels. With that addition, the Cybertruck now gets a two-tone effect.

The final product still looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it looks better than the original, don't you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.