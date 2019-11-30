If the 2020 GT500’s 760 horsepower seems a little weak, this Ohio based Ford dealer has the Mustang you’ve been waiting for. For only $54,995, Lebanon Ford will sell you a 1,000 horsepower Mustang, what a time to be alive.

Lebanon Ford is known for offering incredible horsepower per dollar bargains, but their latest offering known as project M is the wildest yet. Project M starts out as a base model 300a Mustang GT with the performance pack level 1 and the 10R80 automatic transmission. Lebanon Ford then offers customers the choice of either a Whipple 3.0 Gen 5 Supercharger or a D1X stage 2 Procharger. To support these newly installed superchargers Lebanon Ford installs upgraded spark plugs, fuel injectors, dual fuel pumps, a cooler thermostat, and finally a massive front heat exchanger.

To achieve the claimed 1,000 horsepower, both superchargers are custom tuned by Mustang tuner Palm Beach Dyno to run on e85. For customers who do not have consistent access to run e85, Lebanon Ford includes larger supercharger pulleys and a second tune file to run 93 octane. Switching to 93 cuts power to a claimed 800 horsepower at the crank but sometimes we all have to make sacrifices.

For customers who feel $54,995 is too much to spend on a 1,000 horsepower Mustang, Lebanon Ford is willing to work with a manual Mustang GT without the recommended Performance Pack Level 1 for around $49,995. This might sound good to everyone except the factory brakes who will have a hard time reigning in the additional 500 horsepower over stock.

To round out the package Lebanon Ford offers the installation of billet oil pump gears to correct the Coyote V8’s known weakness. There’s also an optional drag package that upgrades the suspension, adds drag specific wheels and tires, and includes a carbon fiber driveshaft. Transmission strengthening components for both manual and automatic customers are also offered.

This is the first performance Mustang Lebanon Ford is not including a powertrain warranty due to the heavily custom nature of this package. When you look at the kit’s components, these are parts you could install yourself and sourced from a site like Americanmuscle if you’re interested in building a similar car at home.