Dealer markups are probably the evilest thing that's happening in the car-buying world. Almost every hot nameplate suffers this trend, and right now all we could do is watch as capitalism takes its victim car after car.

We've seen the seventh-generation Chevy Corvette went through that ordeal, as well as the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Corvette C8, and the Supra. Heck, a Toyota dealer even added $111,750 to a Supra Launch Edition in October, and that's not even a brand-new model according to reports.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 For Sale On eBay

12 Photos

This story, however, isn't about greedy dealers getting the most out of the hype that comes with a hot car. In fact, this is quite the opposite, as a Ford dealer in Pennsylvania decides to slash $3,000 off the MSRP of a 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350. And it's brand new.

Listed on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $63,470, the Shelby GT350 comes in an uncommon Performance Blue paint job. It also comes with several options such as an electronics package, car cover, handling package, leather-trimmed seats, and painted black roof.

An accessory spoiler and air dam are also part of the package but aren't installed yet as seen in the photos. With all these accounted for, the MSRP for this car is $66,470.

The current bid price for this 2019 Shelby GT350 is $57,900, which hasn't met the reserve price just yet. There's only 1 day left before Independence Ford pulls out the listing on eBay, so if you're interested, we suggest that you go to the listing itself and bid – or buy it now at a discounted price.